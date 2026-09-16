The Blue Jays Get Back on the Winning Track

After two consecutive losses, the Blue Jays couldn't afford to let the other teams in the playoff race pull further ahead.

For this game, Max Scherzer took the mound this afternoon against the Tigers at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

And it went well.

As usual, he gave up a run to start the game. But after that, he settled in and pitched five innings.

That led to his third win of the season… but more importantly, it allowed the Blue Jays to win a crucial game.

You might wonder if Toronto won or if Detroit lost (because of the three consecutive errors in the sixth inning), but oh well.

The Tigers commit three straight errors pic.twitter.com/GL3trQsRDx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 16, 2026

Myles Straw, Nathan Lukes, Ernie Clement, and George Springer drove in the Blue Jays' runs in the game, which they won 5-1.

The team had to pull Louis Varland in the ninth because Spencer Miles put runners on base… but oh well.

With the Guardians regaining the lead in their division, the Blue Jays are now 1.5 games behind the White Sox and the final playoff spot.

The Blue Jays hold the tiebreaker advantage over Cleveland, but not over Chicago. So today's win isn't enough to make the day a complete success.

MLB

The Rangers and the Orioles will play later tonight.

It's worth noting that the Astros lead their division, but the Rangers are only half a game behind them. And Texas is one and a half games away from the playoffs via the “best second-place team” rule.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.