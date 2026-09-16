Baseball This Week in Quebec: Otto Lopez Follows in Roberto Clemente’s Footsteps

As we watch the final moments of the MLB season unfold, Quebec baseball is still in full swing across the province. Here's the latest news about our wonderful sport.

The LBMQ's final four are now set, as the division finals began last Sunday. The Acton Vale Castors are still in the running after eliminating the Saint-Jean Pirates in a highly emotional series. The defending champions now face Montreal as their next challenge. The Jets have won the first two games so far, and the next matchup is scheduled for Thursday night at the Castors' home field.

In the other division, Coaticook and Victoriaville will finally face off for a spot in the Bélisle circuit's grand final. Having won the first game, the Cactus will look to secure a second victory this Wednesday at Rémi-Deshaies Stadium.

Even as fall quietly sets in, don't miss the chance to head out and catch a game. The league's stellar reputation remains intact thanks to the high caliber of play on display since the start of the 2026 playoffs. So mark your calendars for games at the various LBMQ stadiums.

In the Frontier League, against all odds, the Capitales were eliminated by the New York Boulders. A situation that was almost impossible to imagine, given their numerous victories in recent seasons. It now remains to be seen whether the famous trophy will stay in Canada, since the Ottawa team managed to advance to the second round, unlike Quebec City.

We can already bet that Patrick Scalabrini's squad will be back in full force by 2027. The standards set by the organization will still be in place. So, baseball fans in the Old Capital can hope to see their favorite team crowned league champions once again.

Elsewhere in independent baseball, we've been keeping an eye on Winnipeg, as the Goldeyes have qualified for the postseason. Despite the distance, their success is directly linked to Quebec, as catcher Raphaël Pelletier was a key player throughout the past season. While reliable defensively, his bat made the difference more than once, even helping his team qualify for the playoffs.

On the mound, the title of Rookie Pitcher of the Year for last season goes to Ryo Kohigashi. The Japanese player had spent some time in Quebec a few seasons ago with the Drummondville Brock team in the LBMQ. His success there led him to join the Quebec Capitales, with whom he even won two championships. Here we have proof that the quality of our baseball is universally recognized.

Unfortunately, the Manitoba team's playoff run ended with two losses in as many games in the first round. It will now be interesting to see the next step in the careers of Raphaël Pelletier and Ryo Kohigashi.

Sports-study programs also deserve our attention, since baseball always comes out on top, no matter the setting in which our sport is played. In fact, the Montreal Marquis program will soon host the Normand-Dumay Classic. The event, which will take place at Gary Carter Stadium, is open only to players born between 2014 and 2016.

So mark your calendars for September 25–27. The event will be supervised by the Marquis coaches, both for physical evaluations and for the scheduled games. It's important to note that all proceeds from the tournament will go toward funding the organization's sports-study program.

Next winter, Andréanne Leblanc will take on a coaching role with the Montreal Marquis. The experience she gained this season in the WPBL will undoubtedly benefit our next generation of players.

To wrap up today, a bit of history in connection with September 15, which is commemorated every year in MLB. This day, entirely dedicated to the great Roberto Clemente, serves as a reminder of just how influential he was to baseball. Number 21 possessed every talent on the field, but he was also a hero to his people.

His story—as heroic as it is tragic—is a testament to his legendary status. Quebec still maintains a strong connection to the former Pirates player, as he spent one season with the Royaux of that era. That was during the 1954 season.

And now, today, what remains of his legacy? The answer is simple: every year, MLB presents the Roberto Clemente Award—an honor given to the player who best embodies the sport's values within the community.

But did you know that Quebec baseball can still make history alongside the former star outfielder? Otto Lopez's nomination for this prestigious award deserves our full attention, and we can make a difference by voting for the Marlins' representative.

Imagine for a moment that Lopez becomes the first Quebecer to receive this honor. The power of the people can help him achieve this feat. So, here's the link to vote:

Our guy, on and off the field. Congratulations to Otto Lopez, our 2026 Roberto Clemente Award nominee. Vote for Otto: https://t.co/ut8xmWEYgk pic.twitter.com/niOyaTt5sx — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) September 14, 2026

PMLB

Olivier Lépine has been named development coordinator at Baseball Québec.

On the women's side, 180 players from 16 21U B teams will gather this weekend in Saint-Honoré for the provincial championships.

Ciel-FM of Rivière-du-Loup is the 2026 playoff champion in the Puribec Senior Baseball League.

Joey Rousseau of Unicanvas is the first recipient of the Nadeau-Faucher Award.

Baseball 360 in Trois-Rivières will broadcast the first game of the WPBL finals on Wednesday, September 16. The event will begin at 6 p.m., and the game will follow at 7 p.m.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.