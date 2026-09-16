Junior Caminero should be the American League MVP

The Houston Astros are currently fighting for a playoff spot, and if they were to miss the playoffs, it would certainly hurt Yordan Alvarez's chances of winning the American League MVP award.

But even if the Texas team were to qualify for the postseason, that honor should go to Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Just last night (Tuesday), the 23-year-old sensation hit a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to give his team the win against the Sacramento Athletics. It was the young slugger's second game-winning home run in four games.

JUNIOR CAMINERO DOES IT AGAIN : RAYS WIN ON A WALK-OFF HOMER! pic.twitter.com/CYqMxffBmG — MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2026

Caminero now has 41 home runs this season, leading the league in that category, with an OPS just shy of .900 and nearly 100 RBIs

Given that the Rays are currently the best team in the American League, he must be considered the standout player on that side of the bracket.

It's worth noting that Tampa Bay has been a major surprise this season in Major League Baseball. Few people believed the Rays could reach the .500 mark, let alone have the best record in the American League. However, right now, that's exactly where they stand—and it's largely due to Caminero's performances.

As the Florida team tries to secure home-field advantage all the way to the World Series after recently clinching a playoff spot, Caminero has taken his game to a new level—even under high-pressure circumstances.

Admittedly, Alvarez has also been very good for the Astros, and many believe he deserves the MVP title. But in my book, it's Junior Caminero's name that should be pulled out of the hat in mid-November.

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