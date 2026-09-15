AAA: Trey Yesavage didn’t finish the first inning

Today, Trey Yesavage pitched in the AAA. The goal? For him to feel good over the next few days so he can pitch in the Majors next Monday.

We'll see how things play out in due time.

The problem? Yesavage, who was supposed to throw more than 40 pitches with the Bisons, was unable to get through the first inning in Buffalo.

He threw 34 pitches over 0.2 innings in his rehab start and was pulled to avoid throwing too many pitches in a single inning. An earned run was charged to his record.

Trey Yesavage pitched in a rehab game tonight, going 0.2 innings while allowing two hits and a walk. He threw 34 pitches (23 strikes). According to data from Buffalo, Yesavage's fastball averaged 93.3 m.p.h., topping out at 94.4. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) September 15, 2026

Obviously, this wasn't a good outing. His fastball averaged 93.3 MPH, which, let's just say, isn't ideal.

Naturally, this casts doubt on his ability to return to the majors and help the Blue Jays in their playoff race starting next week.

If September rosters were still 40 players, maybe the Blue Jays could afford to keep him around, just in case.

But as it stands? With only 28 players, every role counts. If he comes back, he'll need to be able to perform well for the Blue Jays.

The team will inevitably have a tough decision to make: Is there enough to like about his performance today to bring him back?

We'll see in due time.

PMLB

Jameson Taillon: Season Over.

Jameson Taillon, who is still seeking clarity on his elbow, is seeing Dr. Keith Meister in Texas next Tuesday, he told @thehazelmae and me. Taillon said, “My season is over,” but he's “hopeful it's not anything super-major—maybe an injection or two and a good offseason of rehab, and I'll…” — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) September 15, 2026

Carlos Correa will not return in 2026.

Astros manager Joe Espada announces that Carlos Correa will not return to the Astros this season pic.twitter.com/lxLEjoDXXQ — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) September 15, 2026

Jesus Luzardo is injured.

The Phillies are placing Jesus Luzardo on the injured list. He is not eligible to return until the final game of the season. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) September 15, 2026

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