MLB in Brief: Aaron Judge Injured | Tommy Pham Gives It a Try

Aaron Judge Injured

He left his team's game due to a leg injury.

Aaron Judge left today's game due to tightness in his lower right leg, the Yankees announced. https://t.co/qbX0xt9eYp — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 16, 2026

Tommy Pham Gives It a Shot

He was activated from the injured list because he told his GM (whom he ran into by chance) that he was fine… and he hit a three-run home run. Otherwise, he would have returned this weekend.

Trey Yesavage is feeling good

The plan is to have him back in the Majors on Sunday or Monday.

John Schneider said Yesavage will throw a bullpen session in Texas, and the Blue Jays will decide what to do next based on that. A side session on Friday sets him up for Sunday's game against the Rangers, while a session on Saturday positions him to pitch in Monday's opener in Baltimore. He threw 34 pitches last night, so he should be in the… — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) September 16, 2026

Shane Bieber, for his part, did not throw from the mound today as planned.

Bieber did not throw his side session today. He told me he threw heavily from the flat ground yesterday.

Schneider now says Friday or Saturday for his side session in Texas.

Bieber is pushing to return before the end of the regular season https://t.co/JgvYSNPZ6D — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) September 16, 2026

Learning from Cody Bellinger

He's a good role model for Spencer Jones.

Rookie Spencer Jones has been quietly learning alongside veteran Cody Bellinger for weeks on end. Two left-handers. Two outfielders. Two guys with massive prospect hype. READ (free link): https://t.co/AkOT7CQk1D — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) September 16, 2026

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and his contract

He and the Yankees aren't talking about it.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was asked if he'd had any talks with the Yankees about returning after this season… “Not since spring. It was just like, ‘We don't do extensions.'” When asked if he reached out to Brian Cashman… “I wouldn't say I reached out. It was more of a mutual… pic.twitter.com/AYOp5jemja — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 15, 2026

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