MLB in Brief: Aaron Judge Injured | Tommy Pham Gives It a Try

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Aaron Judge Injured | Tommy Pham Gives It a Try
Credit: Bleacher Report

Aaron Judge Injured

He left his team's game due to a leg injury.

Tommy Pham Gives It a Shot

He was activated from the injured list because he told his GM (whom he ran into by chance) that he was fine… and he hit a three-run home run. Otherwise, he would have returned this weekend.

Trey Yesavage is feeling good

The plan is to have him back in the Majors on Sunday or Monday.

Shane Bieber, for his part, did not throw from the mound today as planned.

Learning from Cody Bellinger

He's a good role model for Spencer Jones.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and his contract

He and the Yankees aren't talking about it.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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