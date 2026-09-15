The impact of Chris Kreider on the power play is underestimated

Do you like Chris Kreider's signature?

As for me, I don't just like it—I love it.

Montreal was missing that kind of player, after all—a guy with a solid build, who's willing to get in the thick of the action, who knows how to score goals, and who can also play on the top six.

Kreider will bring experience to the team, but we also have to talk about how important he'll be on the power play. Dany Dubé (98.5 FM) thinks the second unit is going to be better… and he's absolutely, absolutely right.

The first unit was already good… but the second unit just got better in the blink of an eye.

With the arrival of Chris Kreider | “The second power-play unit is going to be better” – Dany Dubé https://t.co/48N7YcIw1R — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) September 15, 2026

In '25–'26, the Canadiens finished the season ranked 10th in the NHL in power-play efficiency (23.1%). And here's what's interesting: the second unit will be more dangerous than it was last season—that's where we might see the difference.

If I were Martin St-Louis, this is how I'd set it up:

First line: Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov (point), and Lane Hutson

Second line: Alex Newhook, Kirby Dach, Chris Kreider, Zachary Bolduc (point), and Noah Dobson

There's plenty of talent on the first unit, but there are also talented players on the second. Having Kreider in front of the net will surely give the other guys more space on the ice, and that's interesting, too.

I'm really looking forward to seeing how this plays out, in any case.

Because on paper, the Habs really seem to have everything they need to turn their power play into a true strength in the team's game.

In a Nutshell

– Great photo.

Jacob Fowler for Tricolore Sports pic.twitter.com/L3e3fM6fze — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 15, 2026

– Speaking of which.

– Oh.

Tiger on the course: a return to the game soon?https://t.co/uxdGg3eXUR — RDS (@RDSca) September 15, 2026

– Man.