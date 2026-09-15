RUMOR: Patrik Laine is reportedly about to sign a contract

It's September 15, and Patrik Laine still doesn't have a team lined up for the upcoming NHL season.

But things could change quickly.

According to the Urheilucast podcast—which is very well-known in Finland—Laine is reportedly on the verge of signing a contract.

In the podcast episode, Esko Seppänen (the host) mentions that Laine met with the Anaheim Ducks. He goes on to say that Laine will sign a contract with the Ducks once the Cutter Gauthier situation is resolved in California.

And honestly… that's not so far-fetched.

According to @urheilucast Esko Seppänen: Patrik Laine has met with the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks' GM will finalize the Gauthier deal before signing Patrik Laine. @HabsDigest @NHL #NHL — Aki Nieminen (@aki_nieminen) September 15, 2026

It's not that far-fetched because the Ducks need better forwards.

On Daily Faceoff, we see guys like Nikita Nesterenko and Nathan Gaucher in the top-9 of the team's projected lineup. And on the fourth line, we have Jeff Malott and Tim Washe… who aren't necessarily players who can make a difference.

What I'm trying to say here is that there's a good fit for Laine in Anaheim.

He could help the Ducks on the power play, and he could also, in a sense, fill the void left by Chris Kreider's departure in the offensive lineup. And for the Ducks, we can all agree that this wouldn't be a huge risk because the contract wouldn't weigh heavily on the team's payroll.

Again, I'll say it: this is just a rumor as of this writing.

But if the rumor turns out to be true, I'll be happy for him and wish him the best. Because we know the last few years haven't been easy for him.

Quick Thoughts

– I like it!

#Habs Vinzenz Rohrer with a nice assist as he sets up Senteler on a fast break. His second point of the night—he scored a goal in the first period. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/XVGeBo7d9g — Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) September 15, 2026

– Um…

Connor Bedard is definitely one of the best players in the NHL, and he's not far behind Macklin Celebrini! pic.twitter.com/jKyDSKu4HC — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 15, 2026

– Well done.

He'll also be honored for his dedication to the Canadian program before the October 3 game against Peru at Saputo Stadium! Details: https://t.co/HFQO9oum4b pic.twitter.com/TpmAZJouLD — RDS (@RDSca) September 15, 2026

– I always thought this guy was going to be an NHL star.