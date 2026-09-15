RUMOR: Patrik Laine is reportedly about to sign a contract

Marc-Olivier Cook
RUMOR: Patrik Laine is reportedly about to sign a contract
Credit: Getty Images

It's September 15, and Patrik Laine still doesn't have a team lined up for the upcoming NHL season.

But things could change quickly.

According to the Urheilucast podcast—which is very well-known in Finland—Laine is reportedly on the verge of signing a contract.

In the podcast episode, Esko Seppänen (the host) mentions that Laine met with the Anaheim Ducks. He goes on to say that Laine will sign a contract with the Ducks once the Cutter Gauthier situation is resolved in California.

And honestly… that's not so far-fetched.

It's not that far-fetched because the Ducks need better forwards.

On Daily Faceoff, we see guys like Nikita Nesterenko and Nathan Gaucher in the top-9 of the team's projected lineup. And on the fourth line, we have Jeff Malott and Tim Washe… who aren't necessarily players who can make a difference.

What I'm trying to say here is that there's a good fit for Laine in Anaheim.

He could help the Ducks on the power play, and he could also, in a sense, fill the void left by Chris Kreider's departure in the offensive lineup. And for the Ducks, we can all agree that this wouldn't be a huge risk because the contract wouldn't weigh heavily on the team's payroll.

Again, I'll say it: this is just a rumor as of this writing.

But if the rumor turns out to be true, I'll be happy for him and wish him the best. Because we know the last few years haven't been easy for him.


Quick Thoughts

– I like it!

– Um…

– Well done.

– I always thought this guy was going to be an NHL star.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!