The CH might have a hard time keeping Josh Anderson

Josh Anderson is an important player for the Canadiens. He's one of the top leaders in the team's locker room, and it's no coincidence that he's been named assistant to captain Nick Suzuki for the upcoming season.

But even though we love “Big Josh”… his situation could get complicated in Montreal.

Here's what you need to know: Anderson has just entered the final year of his contract. He'll be a free agent as of July 1 if he hasn't signed a new contract by then. And speaking of that…

The situation could get a little complicated because the Habs might have a hard time keeping Josh Anderson.

Eric Engels put it well in a recent article (Sportsnet): even though Andy isn't the most productive player on the planet and he'll turn 33 next summer, we're still talking about a guy who's highly valued on the market. We're talking about a guy who could sign one last big contract before he starts thinking about retirement.

And in that context, Kent Hughes' hands might be tied.

Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes are betting on their coach's “it factor” to take the Canadiens from an up-and-coming team to Stanley Cup champions. @EricEngels discusses Martin St. Louis's new contract and much more in his Canadiens notebook. https://t.co/xMNC8xhJms — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 14, 2026

The Canadiens are very fond of Anderson, and Jeff Gorton reiterated this last season by saying the club will never trade its veteran.

But…

But that doesn't mean the Habs will be willing to pay him a hefty salary for several more years. There are teams that will have better offers than the Canadiens', and if Anderson wants to cash in one last time before hanging up his skates, Kent Hughes will have a big decision to make.

That said, there's also a scenario in which Anderson signs a contract extension for just a few more seasons at a reasonable salary with the Habs… because we know he loves playing here. But he's also seen other players leave money on the table… and he knows the Habs might give him a chance to win a Stanley Cup before the end of his career.

At this point, we can only wait and see what the player himself wants.

In a nutshell

– It's coming!

14 days until Habs hockey is back. Here's Nick Suzuki in Game 7 vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning (May 3, 2026) pic.twitter.com/8hKv0OnYvW — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 15, 2026

– Let's go!

If there's one @fcsupraquebec game to watch this season, it's tonight in Hamilton. It's Game #2 of the Canadian Championship semifinals. The first game at Stade Boréal ended in a 1-1 tie. This is the biggest game in Supra's short history. If they… https://t.co/X8XmRA0Fdz — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) September 15, 2026

– Good answer.

“My mind just kept coming back to getting a deal done in Ottawa and playing here for as long as I can.” Drake Batherson on wanting to stay with the Senators long-term. pic.twitter.com/gdu1zKRrJa — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 15, 2026

– A great performance for Radu in the KHL.

Hey, a goal is a goal. Alexander Radulov scores an empty-netter and records his 300th goal in the KHL! pic.twitter.com/o79nUuHEMj — KHL (@khl_eng) September 15, 2026

– Stay tuned.