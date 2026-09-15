Edwin Diaz Left Out of the Playoffs: The Dodgers Are Considering It

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, the Dodgers signed Tanner Scott to be the team's closer. It didn't really work out.

In the playoffs, it was actually Roki Sasaki who was the go-to guy in the ninth inning.

Then, looking ahead to the 2026 season, the Dodgers decided to go all out by signing none other than Edwin Diaz.

And that worked out even worse than Scott.

Between injuries and poor performances, Diaz hasn't been able to make a positive impact for the Dodgers.

Even now, as he pitches in Triple-A (while recovering from an injury), his performances are simply disastrous.

Edwin Diaz has struggled on his rehab assignment. @katiejwoo with the latest: “It was made very clear—this is not a guy who's ready or mechanically sound. He might be healthy enough to throw the baseball, but he's not mechanically sound enough to come up and really make an impact.” pic.twitter.com/f0na1GvWw4 — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) September 14, 2026

To what extent?

To the point where Dave Roberts left the door open to leaving him off the postseason roster if his performance doesn't meet expectations.

Dave Roberts said “it hasn't been good” for Edwin Díaz, in terms of results, during his rehab assignment. He allowed five runs yesterday with erratic command. Roberts left the door open to the possibility that Díaz won't make the postseason roster if his performance doesn't improve. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 14, 2026

Kyle Tucker… Edwin Díaz… on paper, the Dodgers' offseason in 2025 looked promising. But in reality…

Remember that in the playoffs, a team must field a 26-man roster, but isn't required to include players with big guaranteed contracts.

It's different from the regular season.

If Diaz were to be left out of the postseason, it would send a strong message from a team looking to win a third straight championship ring.

Except that it would be deserved. After all, his 11.85 ERA is nothing to write home about and paints a picture of a pitcher who has lost his way.

We'll see what happens when the time comes.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.