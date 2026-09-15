Blue Jays: The lead comes in the seventh inning

The Toronto Blue Jays can't afford to let games slip away right now. And that's exactly what happened last night (Monday) against the Detroit Tigers.

In the first inning, Brett Bateman singled, George Springer walked, and Vladimir Guerrero was forced out, putting runners on the corners. A single by Alejandro Kirk drove in one run, while a wild pitch by Troy Melton drove in another.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays' starting pitcher, Jose Soriano, was unhittable through the first six innings. The right-hander retired the first 16 batters he faced, pitching a perfect game through the sixth inning before walking Zach McKinstry on five pitches.

After six innings, Soriano was pitching a no-hitter, but it all quickly fell apart in the seventh, as the Tigers' first three batters hit singles.

Then, Max Clark and Spencer Torkelson hit back-to-back doubles to turn the Jays' 2-0 lead into a 4-2 deficit, and the roller coaster ride began. Kazuma Okamoto's three-run homer in the seventh inning restored Toronto's lead.

Joe Mantiply then came in for the eighth inning, allowing a single and walking a batter. He then gave up another single, and that was the end of his outing, with Louis Varland coming into the game. The closer struck out a batter but then allowed a single down the left-field line to tie the game.

Varland returned for the ninth inning and started with a walk. A little later, on a ball hit between first and second base, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made the play and threw to Varland, who was covering first base. It was a very good throw, but Varland appeared to glance toward the base just as the ball arrived and missed it. The runner scored from second base.

Louis Varland drops the ball at first base, allowing the go-ahead run to score for Detroit! pic.twitter.com/1i4VOH5UiI — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 15, 2026

And that was it for the Blue Jays. A bitter loss that just can't happen at this stage of the season.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.