Savannah’s Bananas in Montreal: Discussions Have Taken Place

For the past few years, the Savannah Bananas have been making waves in the world of baseball. The team, which plays “banana ball,” draws crowds with its colorful games.

The team travels from stadium to stadium, entertaining crowds with a sport that's quite… unique.

And it's clear that the Bananas are a real phenomenon. They draw huge crowds wherever they go, and the atmosphere in the stands is always exceptional: no one takes themselves too seriously, and it makes for a great time.

It's worth noting that, so far, the Bananas have never played in Canada. But according to Jeremy Filosa, that could eventually change: (preliminary) discussions have taken place with the organization to arrange a game at Olympic Stadium.

We're still a long way from an agreement, but there's a line of communication.

I can confirm that the “Joueurs sur les buts” group has already had preliminary discussions with the Savannah Bananas to gauge interest in a game at Olympic Stadium! https://t.co/m7L9IF9sd0 — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) September 9, 2026

One might think that the Bananas, as a result, could take this opportunity to go on a tour of Canada. It's easy enough to imagine a game at the Rogers Centre in Toronto a few days before or after, for example.

But it's safe to assume that they'd need fairly large stadiums to host them: the Bananas have no trouble filling NFL stadiums in the United States, for example.

A sport like this might obviously put off some purists, but it goes without saying that the team knows how to put on a good show and entertain people. The crowd gets very involved (for example, if a fan catches a fake ball, the batter is out), and it's a great time to reconnect with your inner child.

Would you be interested in attending an event like this?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.