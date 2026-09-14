MLB in Brief: Derek Lalonde and the Expos | Shohei Ohtani Is Making Headlines Again

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Derek Lalonde and the Expos | Shohei Ohtani Is Making Headlines Again
Credit: YouTube

Derek Lalonde and the Expos

He was a fan when he was young.

The Brett Bateman Case

He has a great playing style.

Don't count out the Phillies

Will they continue to dominate in the long run?

The Cy Young in the National League

It goes to Jacob Misiorowski.

Roberto Clemente Award Finalists

George Springer represents the Blue Jays.

Shohei Ohtani Is Making Headlines Again

The Dodgers should have protected him from himself.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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