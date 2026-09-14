MLB in Brief: Derek Lalonde and the Expos | Shohei Ohtani Is Making Headlines Again

“As great a year as Chris Sale has had, the NL Cy Young Award should go to Jacob Misiorowski,” says @Ken_Rosenthal.

“Misiorowski's opponents' OPS (.476) is almost 100 points better than Sale's. That's incredible.” pic.twitter.com/mPVapRDJm1

— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 14, 2026