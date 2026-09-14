MLB in Brief: Derek Lalonde and the Expos | Shohei Ohtani Is Making Headlines Again
Derek Lalonde and the Expos
He was a fan when he was young.
The Brett Bateman Case
He has a great playing style.
Don't count out the Phillies
Will they continue to dominate in the long run?
The Cy Young in the National League
It goes to Jacob Misiorowski.
Roberto Clemente Award Finalists
George Springer represents the Blue Jays.
Shohei Ohtani Is Making Headlines Again
The Dodgers should have protected him from himself.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.