Jesus Sanchez is heading to Arizona

A few days ago, the Toronto Blue Jays decided to designate outfielder Jesus Sanchez for assignment.

The team had grown tired of his defensive errors and lack of power.

As a result, he was placed on waivers, and other teams in the league had the chance to claim him.

It's believed that a few teams did so. But what's certain is that the Diamondbacks chose to claim him so he could finish the season in town—because that's where he's headed.

Interesting that Sánchez takes Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s spot on the D-Backs https://t.co/nJ6MeEoMn1 — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) September 14, 2026

Ultimately, he's taking Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s spot.

Will he be able to help the Diamondbacks—who trail the Padres by 2.5 games for the final playoff spot—make the playoffs?

When he left the Blue Jays, Sanchez gave up his spot to Rudy Martin Jr. But now, Martin Jr. has been placed on the injured list.

This has opened the door for Davis Schneider's return to the majors. He was recalled from Buffalo.

The Blue Jays have recalled Davis Schneider and LHP Brendan Cellucci from Triple-A and optioned Ricky Tiedemann to Triple-A, the team announced. Rudy Martin Jr. has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. pic.twitter.com/6PcwkdzG52 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 14, 2026

The Blue Jays have also decided to send Ricky Tiedemann down to Triple-A to bring pitcher Brendan Cellucci back to the team.

They'll be there to help the Blue Jays in the first game of an important series against the Tigers. A win would bring the Blue Jays closer to the playoffs.

The @BlueJays kick off another important series against the @tigers tonight. Plus, the Guardians and the White Sox are also facing off, so one of them is bound to lose. Cleveland is just 0.5 games behind Chicago at the top of the Central. Note that the @BlueJays have the tiebreaker… — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) September 14, 2026

The Blue Jays are one game behind the Guardians (with the tiebreaker advantage), though the Guardians could take the division lead tonight.

We'll see how the next few weeks play out.

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