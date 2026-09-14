Rafael Devers with the Yankees?

As usual, the New York Yankees will be ones to watch during the upcoming offseason, as they may look to add another power hitter to their lineup, especially given the uncertainty surrounding Giancarlo Stanton's future in the Bronx.

And according to Buster Olney of ESPN, the idea that the Yankees would acquire Rafael Devers from the San Francisco Giants makes a lot of sense—especially since he was previously acquired from the Boston Red Sox and could already be back on the trade market.

Rafael Devers doesn't like dealing with the media; he'd be a perfect fit with the Yankees. All he'd have to do is hit. He's got Aaron Judge over there. Imagine a 1-2-3 lineup in the future with Ben Rice, Aaron Judge, and Rafael Devers at Yankee Stadium.

Some will say that Devers would only bring negativity to the New York locker room, but Olney doesn't buy it.

We saw it with Juan Soto—he had all those issues in San Diego, he didn't get along with everyone, but when he went to the Yankees, we didn't hear a peep about any of it because that's just how it is and that's their locker-room culture.

That's not wrong. But it's not that simple either.

We mustn't forget that neither Devers nor Rice is outstanding defensively, and there's also Luis Garcia Jr. in the mix, who does an excellent job on the defensive side of the ball. So there would be three players vying for two positions.

In any case, a potential trade of the 29-year-old to the Yankees would be a huge surprise. Devers still has seven years left on his ten-year, $313.5 million contract, and even though the Stanton deal will soon come off the books, New York won't want to go down that path.

The left-handed slugger is batting .258 with 37 home runs and 98 RBIs this season.

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