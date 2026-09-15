Exit option: Bo Bichette will decide soon

The New York Mets' disastrous season is drawing to a close, and the main question going forward will be whether Bo Bichette will remain in Queens, given that he has an opt-out clause at the end of this season.

And according to Will Sammon of The Athletic, “Little Bichette” will decide his future soon—sometime in October.

On Bo Bichette and his upcoming opt-out decision: https://t.co/dk1S66t4Xz — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) September 13, 2026

Bichette's current contract pays him $42 million per year through 2028, but also allows him to opt out after either the 2026 or 2027 season. The opt-out clause requires the Mets to pay him $5 million. The biggest part of the decision is whether he'll become a free agent and forgo approximately $79 million—or not.

Bichette would not have a qualifying offer attached to his next contract, which could put him in a position to secure a long-term deal.

The fact that the 28-year-old is relatively solid defensively at third base could also broaden his market, as he could potentially fill three different infield positions.

Furthermore, even if he has an average season, Bichette would still stand a chance of being the best position player on the free-agent market. The top hitters currently include outfielders Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki, as well as second basemen Brandon Lowe and Jazz Chisholm.

On the other hand, the impending lockout could pose a problem for Bichette, who would be giving up a lot of money only to potentially see the free-agent market shut down for a few months starting December 1.

Bichette might then decide to stay with the Mets and hope to have a strong full season before opting out of the final year of his contract.

After all, the 2027 free-agent class isn't particularly strong either, with Ozzie Albies, William Contreras, Freddie Freeman, Munetaka Murakami, and Steven Kwan projected to be the top free agents available.

So the decision won't be an easy one for Bichette.

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