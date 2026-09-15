CH Training Camp: Here is the list of the 57 players who will be attending

The Montreal Canadiens are on fire this early evening.

Following the signing of Arber Xhekaj to a one-year deal and the contract extension for Alex Newhook, the Habs have just announced another major development.

The list of players who will attend the Habs' training camp has been revealed.

It is now officially confirmed that 57 players will participate in the Habs' training camp.

Fifty-seven players will report to the Canadiens' training camp, which begins Wednesday. Press release ↓ #GoHabsGo | @FordCanadahttps://t.co/3dpZV9Z1LU — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 15, 2026

There will be 31 forwards, 19 defensemen, and seven goaltenders reporting tomorrow to the CN Sports Complex in Brossard for the start of training camp.

Let's just say this is a far cry from training camps with around 80 players. There are no invitees—we're getting straight to business.

Everyone on an NHL contract (and not already in Europe) and on an AHL contract is here. No tryouts and no prospects. Straight to business. There will probably be a couple of tryouts later on at the Rocket training camp. https://t.co/c2MA14l3iO — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) September 15, 2026

This camp will run for ten days, from September 16 to September 26, starting with physicals tomorrow and culminating in the final simultaneous preseason games against the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. on the 26th.

We'll learn more about Kaiden Guhle's health tomorrow, and then, around 11 a.m., Martin St-Louis will speak to the media.

Then, on Thursday the 17th and Friday the 18th, practices will be held for the three teams (A, B, and C), leading up to the first two simultaneous preseason games on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Another preseason game will then take place on Monday, the 21st, against the Ottawa Senators at the Vidéotron Coliseum in Quebec City at 7 p.m.

This brings the total number of preseason games for the Habs to five, with a scrimmage on Thursday, September 24, and just one day off on Tuesday, September 22.

Hockey is well and truly back for the Canadiens, and it feels REALLY good.

In a Nutshell

– Exactly.

THE LEGION'S TAKE: Arber Xhekaj at $1.5M is a sensible, low-risk deal for Montreal. It's only a $200,000 increase from his previous cap hit and gives the Canadiens another season to evaluate his long-term role while retaining size, physicality, and defensive depth. — The Habs Legion (@thehabslegion) September 15, 2026

– One to watch.

INSIDER TRADING… – Jets prepare to address Hellebuyck

situation– Leafs expected to ease McKenna into the lineup–

Fantilli &

CBJ– Latest on the Flyers–

Wings GM search–

Concern over the elimination of fitness testing WATCH: https://t.co/AE1RD71EUx pic.twitter.com/6wzvs8a7u3 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) September 15, 2026

– A crucial game for the Supra.