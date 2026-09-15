CH Training Camp: Here is the list of the 57 players who will be attending

Mathis Therrien
CH Training Camp: Here is the list of the 57 players who will be attending
Credit: YouTube - CH

The Montreal Canadiens are on fire this early evening.

Following the signing of Arber Xhekaj to a one-year deal and the contract extension for Alex Newhook, the Habs have just announced another major development.

The list of players who will attend the Habs' training camp has been revealed.

It is now officially confirmed that 57 players will participate in the Habs' training camp.

There will be 31 forwards, 19 defensemen, and seven goaltenders reporting tomorrow to the CN Sports Complex in Brossard for the start of training camp.

Let's just say this is a far cry from training camps with around 80 players. There are no invitees—we're getting straight to business.

This camp will run for ten days, from September 16 to September 26, starting with physicals tomorrow and culminating in the final simultaneous preseason games against the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. on the 26th.

We'll learn more about Kaiden Guhle's health tomorrow, and then, around 11 a.m., Martin St-Louis will speak to the media.

Then, on Thursday the 17th and Friday the 18th, practices will be held for the three teams (A, B, and C), leading up to the first two simultaneous preseason games on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Another preseason game will then take place on Monday, the 21st, against the Ottawa Senators at the Vidéotron Coliseum in Quebec City at 7 p.m.

This brings the total number of preseason games for the Habs to five, with a scrimmage on Thursday, September 24, and just one day off on Tuesday, September 22.

Hockey is well and truly back for the Canadiens, and it feels REALLY good.


In a Nutshell

– Exactly.

– One to watch.

– A crucial game for the Supra.

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