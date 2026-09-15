Arber Xhekaj Signs Contract with the Canadiens

All right. It's done.

Arber Xhekaj has signed his contract with the Montreal Canadiens. The team just announced it on X.

It's a one-season deal that will pay him $1.5 million.

The Canadiens have agreed to the terms of a one-year contract (2026–2027) with defenseman Arber Xhekaj. The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year contract (2026–27) with defenseman Arber Xhekaj.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/EuUVzKjVKV — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 15, 2026

We've been waiting for this news.

We knew that negotiations between the two sides had made progress since yesterday, and we expected to see “The Sheriff” sign his contract before the official start of training camp, which takes place tomorrow.

That's one more thing taken care of.

Arber Xhekaj is 25 years old.

He's at a stage in his career where he needs to find a way to prove himself… because otherwise, he'll never become a regular NHL defenseman.

But the problem is that it's difficult for him to do that in Montreal because the Canadiens also have other good left-handed defensemen. Arber has been stuck in the team's defensive corps for the past few years…

That said, let's not forget that Kaiden Guhle is currently injured and could miss the start of the season. So it's up to Arber to seize this opportunity to make a statement… because the ball is in his court.

If he can prove he can help the Habs night after night, Martin St-Louis will make room for him in the lineup.

But that's what we're waiting to see from Arber. I know it, you know it… and the guy must know it, too.

Extension

Let's not forget, in all of this, that Xhekaj will still be a restricted free agent (RFA) when his contract expires next summer.

The Habs will still have control over him, to put it another way. But that's exactly why it'll be up to the defenseman to show management that he can be part of the future.