Alex Newhook Signs a Contract Extension with the CH

Wow.

This news came a bit out of the blue.

The Canadiens just announced that forward Alex Newhook has signed a four-year contract extension with the team (set to begin next summer). He'll earn $5.55 million per season for the duration of the deal, which runs through 2031.

The Canadiens have agreed to the terms of a four-season contract (2027–2028 through 2030–2031) with forward Alex Newhook. The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a four-year contract (2027-28 to 2030-31) with forward Alex Newhook.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/fNbMz9ABrI — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 15, 2026

You know what?

He deserves it. The guy just had a truly sensational playoff run and proved that the Canadiens can count on him in the clutch.

$5.55 million for a talented player who can create plays with his skating—I'll take that any day. Especially with the National Hockey League's new salary cap, which has been rising over the past few weeks…

It's been a great day at the office for Kent Hughes.

Arber Xhekaj earlier this afternoon… and now it's Alex Newhook's turn to sign a new contract with the Canadiens. The team's GM clearly had a busy afternoon: I don't think he spent the last few hours playing golf!

Seriously, getting the Newhook deal settled today is a good thing. The player would have been eligible for arbitration in the summer of 2027 (he would have been a restricted free agent), and the Canadiens probably didn't want to let it go that far either.

I like the contract, personally.

And once again, we have to give credit to Kent Hughes… who's decided to take care of several important matters over the past few days in preparation for the team's training camp.

In a nutshell

– Hello, boys.

Last day with the rookies @CanadiensMTL

Last day with the rookies pic.twitter.com/ZAdrcbitEU — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) September 15, 2026

– Hehe.

Cole Caufield won't be complaining about the increase in the number of games! (via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/yTrdjS33eX — RDS (@RDSca) September 15, 2026

– News from MLB.