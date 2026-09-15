On the eve of the Montreal Canadiens' official training camp opening, the team decided to announce three major pieces of news in just one hour.

Now that the dust is slowly settling, it's time to break it all down in order, starting with Arber Xhekaj.

What kicked off this intense hour for the Habs was the announcement of the long-awaited new contract for Montreal's “Sheriff.”

However, it's not quite the contract we expected for #72, as he agreed to the terms of a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.

That's obviously very little, and above all, it speaks volumes about the organization's plans and confidence in Xhekaj.

This is truly his last chance.

Will Arber Xhekaj make the most of his last chance with the Habs? @TonyMarinaro reacts to the Canadiens signing Arber Xhekaj. #thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/10ELtDxEDH — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) September 15, 2026

As Tony Marinaro explains very well, this really is Xhekaj's last chance.

With just a $200,000 raise over his previous contract, it's clear that the Habs don't believe Xhekaj's value has increased—in fact, it's likely decreased, considering the salary cap has risen even further.

Both sides kept us waiting all summer for this contract, only for it to end up being essentially the same as last season's.

It's clear that this is Xhekaj's last-chance contract; if he doesn't prove himself this season, he will most likely no longer have a place in Montreal.

He wasn't exactly a sure thing last season either, with an established rotation featuring Jayden Struble and the fact that Martin St-Louis doesn't seem to be Xhekaj's biggest supporter.

In short, it's a shame, but “The Sheriff” will have no choice but to perform well under this contract if he wants to stay in Montreal and eventually play more than just one game alongside his brother.

In a Nutshell

– A game not to be missed.

To be clear, this is FC Supra du Quebec's most important game of their 2026 season for players and staff. This means this is Nick Razzaghi's best lineup. I would especially pay attention to those who were omitted from this game…. #CanPL #CanChamp https://t.co/Lnazcp3GCH — Andy Coronado (@andystake88) September 15, 2026

– Unbelievable.

Crosby wows Penguins fans while delivering season tickets https://t.co/aRAkHsBL4W — Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) September 15, 2026

– Stay tuned.