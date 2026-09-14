When Chris Kreider’s signing derailed Toronto’s plans

Chris Kreider's signing with the Montreal Canadiens has caused quite a stir—and not just in Montreal.

All across the NHL, people are talking about this signing—a real steal for a young, already-strong team that was lacking a bit of experience on its roster.

In Toronto, people are already “freaking out” over this signing.

Sid Seixeiro of Sick Media in Toronto weighed in on the topic, and his very intense reaction makes it clear that the Habs have made a great acquisition.

“The Canadiens are building a supercomputer to take over the world, and you're going to sign Jack Roslovic. You've got to stop them before it's too late.” – Sid Seixeiro

The Montreal Canadiens just picked up a top-6 forward, and it cost them $2 million against this year's cap. The Habs are starting to freak @Sid_Seixeiro out. #sick #thesidseixeiroshow pic.twitter.com/bDgy130IVg — The Sid Seixeiro Show (@sidseixeiroshow) September 14, 2026

Be sure to watch the full video with Seixeiro's reaction—it's worth it.

Seixeiro wants the Habs to act before it's too late and sign Dylan Larkin as their second-line center.

Honestly, I'd be surprised if the Habs went after Larkin at this stage, but you never know with Kent Hughes.

Seixeiro really goes off the rails when he mentions that the Habs are so close to winning the Stanley Cup. He points out that the core of the team is signed for $9.5 million a year or less, and that's for several seasons.

According to Seixeiro, all it takes is one major addition for the Habs to win the Cup within the next four years.

He even let out a “Sacrebleu!”

For all the other NHL teams, there's certainly reason to fear the Habs in the coming years.

Not only did the team reach the conference finals last spring, but it's also very young—some players will get even better, and some prospects aren't even with the organization yet.

Which third-line center would you like to see in Montreal?

Quick Fire Questions

– Exactly.

Alex Ovechkin is supporting the war in Ukraine by participating in a video like this. He has the right to do so. It's his choice. We just need to stop saying he no longer supports Vladimir Putin because the facts show otherwise. https://t.co/KE1MPKlETz — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 14, 2026

– Enjoy the show.

Another great IMFC Radio show this week (with @GavinoDe_Falco). #CFMTL #OurTurnhttps://t.co/ryfSFKlRD5 We're talking about the Olympic Stadium, Alexis Sanchez's short-term future, the lack of “grinta” on the field, and how crucial the next few hours are for Quebec soccer… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 15, 2026

– Hagens could have quite the rookie season.

@GlobeKPD Bruins' James Hagens takes center stage with a four-goal game https://t.co/O4u6ApxSIt via @BostonGlobe — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) September 15, 2026

– Quinn Hutson, Lane's older brother, scored tonight in the Battle of Alberta (rookie game). For those who want to listen to the game, click here.