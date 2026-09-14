Juraj Slafkovsky wants to learn from Chris Kreider

We know that Chris Kreider will be a huge asset to the young Montreal Canadiens team.

His experience, leadership, grit, and ability to score goals are all very important assets to add when you have the chance.

And if you can get all that for just over $2 million for the season (plus performance bonuses)… Why not?

In short, the players will certainly benefit from all of this, and there's one who's eager to learn from the veteran.

Juraj Slafkovsky said he wants to learn from Kreider's style of play.

“I'll be able to learn from his style of play—he's talented, but he uses his physicality very well!” – Juraj Slafkovsky on Kreider! — RDS (@RDSca) September 14, 2026

As Slaf said, he's talented, but he also knows how to use his physicality to great effect.

At the Habs' golf tournament this morning, the Slovakian spoke highly of his speed and goal-scoring ability.

“He scored 50 goals—no need to say more.” – Juraj Slafkovsky

Indeed, when a guy has already scored 52 goals in a single season and had two other seasons with more than 35 goals, you don't need to elaborate on his ability to find the back of the net.

Slafkovsky took a big step forward in 2025–26 with 30 goals and 73 points. Things were a bit tougher in the playoffs for the top line, but the fact that Kreider is here gives Martin St-Louis more flexibility to reshuffle his lines as needed.

If the top line hits a slump, I wouldn't be surprised to see Kreider tried out with Caufield and Suzuki, while Slafkovsky could play with Demidov. The Slovak and the Russian had some great moments together when they played on the same line.

I'm really looking forward to seeing the Habs' starting lineup for the regular season.

In a Nutshell

– Things are going to have to change in Detroit.

The Red Wings haven't had a GM for two months. What are you waiting for to name a new one, @DetroitRedWings? Your former captain, who's still on your team, is going to be a HUGE distraction… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 14, 2026

– The Nashville Predators prospect isn't one to mince words.

Yegor Surin on pre-draft interviews, Gleb Pugachev, and saying he'd hit Nick Suzuki pic.twitter.com/Bq3CSZRagY — Uggg (@Uggg_uggg) September 14, 2026

– Another American who no longer wants to play in Canada.

The Winnipeg Jets have reportedly been receiving “terrible” trade offers for Connor Hellebuyck since his trade request became public, per @DarrenDreger And despite there being several teams he is willing to be traded to, Dreger believes Hellebuyck is not willing to waive his… pic.twitter.com/M5eR3lRsGJ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) September 14, 2026

– Great choice.

Bo Horvat has been named the 16th captain in @NYIslanders' history! Read more on why Horvat was selected as captain https://t.co/c6YgIatGpP — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) September 14, 2026

– Worth a read.