Chris Kreider turned down better offers to come to Montreal

There's something quite interesting about Chris Kreider's decision to come to Montreal. Why?

Because, according to Engels, the veteran could very well have earned more money elsewhere.

But… he chose the Canadiens.

According to Engels (Sportsnet), Kreider turned down more lucrative offers before signing with the Habs. And that, honestly, speaks volumes about what Montreal means to a player of his experience.

At this stage in his career, Kreider no longer needs to maximize every dollar: he wants to win, play an important role, and have a real chance to lift the Stanley Cup.

And you know what? I'm writing as a member of the media right now. But… that's exactly the kind of talk we love to hear in Montreal.

Eric Engels: Regarding Chris Kreider's signing with the Canadiens: He turned down…higher-paying offers, according to his agent, Matt Keator—to come to Montreal – Sportsnet (9/12) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 14, 2026

The Habs could very well have convinced Kreider to make a financial compromise to be part of this team. But they didn't. And that—in light of the player's decision—is perhaps even more important than the contract itself.

Because, in reality, we're talking about a guy who could have chosen financial security elsewhere… but who instead looked to the Canadiens and decided he wanted to be a part of them.

And obviously, that guarantees absolutely nothing on the ice. We know that…

But if Kreider were to produce, bring his experience to the table, and play the role expected of him, we'd all be happy around town. And at the end of the day, the organization knows that.

The player knows it, too…

Quick Thoughts

– Let's go!

15 days until Habs hockey is back. Here's the French call of Alex Newhook's Game 7 OT winner vs. the Buffalo Sabres (May 18, 2026). pic.twitter.com/EWw03xdvro — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 14, 2026

– I like it.

Caufield and Suzuki have their names engraved on the Lady Byng and Selke trophies for the first time Caufield and Suzuki see their names engraved on the Lady Byng and Selke trophies for the first time#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/8ZSKOsaHeJ — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 14, 2026

– Boom!