40 Goals for Chris Kreider in 26-27: Tony Marinaro’s (Bold) Prediction

Marc-Olivier Cook
40 Goals for Chris Kreider in 26-27: Tony Marinaro’s (Bold) Prediction
Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

I wonder what kind of impact Chris Kreider will have on the Montreal Canadiens' lineup.

And I'm certainly not the only one wondering that, either.

We know the guy is physically strong, that he can disrupt the opposition with his presence in front of the net, and that he has a knack for scoring. But as for the rest…

Obviously, take it with a grain of salt, but Tony Marinaro has shared his bold prediction of the year for the Montreal Canadiens' upcoming season.

The result?

Tony believes (in all honesty) that there's a chance Kreider could rack up 40 goals (!) during the '26–'27 season—especially if the American gets the chance to play on the first line at some point during the season.

Let's be clear: that's a bold (very bold) prediction. But…

But without saying that it's DEFINITELY going to happen, I'm inclined to believe it's not necessarily impossible either.

The guy is going to get power-play ice time. He'll be playing with Ivan Demidov, who's an excellent playmaker. And the pressure to produce will be less intense because he'll have guys in front of him who'll take on that role on the ice.

I'll say it again: I don't think it's going to happen. I'll actually fall off my chair if it does, because my expectations aren't necessarily sky-high for a 35-year-old guy coming to town.

But there's a part of me that doesn't think it's 300% crazy either.

If the stars align… 


In a Nutshell

– Note.

– Well…

– Oh, really?

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