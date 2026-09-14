40 Goals for Chris Kreider in 26-27: Tony Marinaro’s (Bold) Prediction

I wonder what kind of impact Chris Kreider will have on the Montreal Canadiens' lineup.

And I'm certainly not the only one wondering that, either.

We know the guy is physically strong, that he can disrupt the opposition with his presence in front of the net, and that he has a knack for scoring. But as for the rest…

Obviously, take it with a grain of salt, but Tony Marinaro has shared his bold prediction of the year for the Montreal Canadiens' upcoming season.

The result?

Tony believes (in all honesty) that there's a chance Kreider could rack up 40 goals (!) during the '26–'27 season—especially if the American gets the chance to play on the first line at some point during the season.

Let's be clear: that's a bold (very bold) prediction. But…

Every year, everyone makes a BOLD prediction or two about a @CanadiensMTL player. So, here is my very bold prediction: Chris Kreider will score 40. Yes, 40! https://t.co/ZqdfjoGkWt — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) September 14, 2026

But without saying that it's DEFINITELY going to happen, I'm inclined to believe it's not necessarily impossible either.

The guy is going to get power-play ice time. He'll be playing with Ivan Demidov, who's an excellent playmaker. And the pressure to produce will be less intense because he'll have guys in front of him who'll take on that role on the ice.

I'll say it again: I don't think it's going to happen. I'll actually fall off my chair if it does, because my expectations aren't necessarily sky-high for a 35-year-old guy coming to town.

But there's a part of me that doesn't think it's 300% crazy either.

If the stars align…

In a Nutshell

– Note.

Done deal: The LA Clippers and Raptors have both agreed to complete the trade sending Kawhi Leonard to Toronto for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, one first-round pick swap, and two second-round picks, according to ESPN sources. The teams will now schedule a… pic.twitter.com/c0lk5xUGJG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 14, 2026

– Well…

The Hellebuyck Situation: Irritated Teammates, “Terrible” Offershttps://t.co/Wq5yqvIO6a — RDS (@RDSca) September 14, 2026

– Oh, really?