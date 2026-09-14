Josh Anderson: Negotiations for a new contract could begin soon

In 2020, Josh Anderson arrived in Montreal. The power forward, who had been playing for Columbus, was acquired in a trade that sent Max Domi to the Blue Jackets.

In the days that followed, Anderson signed a seven-year deal to make a long-term commitment to Quebec. He believed in Marc Bergevin's vision and put down roots in the city.

But quietly, the 2026–27 season will be the last under that contract, meaning Anderson is on track to become a free agent at the end of the season. Except that the new assistant captain has (really) no desire to leave.

Speaking to the media this morning, Anderson reiterated that he sees himself staying in Montreal. In fact, he even mentioned that negotiations for his next contract could begin soon.

Will they want to settle this before the start of the season? We'll see.

Remember that last year, Mike Matheson (who was in the final year of his contract) signed a five-year deal at the end of November. Not all players are comfortable negotiating during the season, but Matheson (and the Canadiens) were clearly open to doing so.

Will Anderson be as well? If not, time is running out a bit more.

At 32, Anderson isn't exactly a spring chicken anymore, and his physical style takes a particularly heavy toll on his body. That said, we've clearly seen in recent years that he's been able to reinvent himself and excel in a more defensive role, all while maintaining a good dose of grit in his game (and taking his play up a notch in the playoffs).

And given that he now wears an “A” on his jersey, it suggests that his leadership in the locker room is also highly valued. If the contract isn't too long or too expensive, I get the impression that it will satisfy a lot of people in town—both within the Habs organization and among the fans.

Quick Thoughts

– Hmm…

– Photo of the day.

50th edition of the Canadiens Golf Tournament 50th edition of the Canadiens Golf Tournament #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/eW9gpbIJCX — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 14, 2026

– That's a good one.

Why limit yourself to the fairway when you paid for the whole course? pic.twitter.com/V0i1u8xE3a — BarDown (@BarDown) September 14, 2026

– Makes sense.

Unsurprisingly, the goalie was conspicuously absent from the Jets' golf tournament https://t.co/fYGzjUWFfV — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 14, 2026

– Must-read.