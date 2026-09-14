Kaiden Guhle will miss the start of the season

Bad news.

The Canadiens will have to do without Kaiden Guhle for the start of the season, according to what Renaud Lavoie (TVA Sports) was able to confirm this morning.

He's still recovering from his surgery.

Obviously, this isn't a huge surprise: we always knew this was a possibility. We suspected that the defenseman, who can't skate with his teammates, was in rough shape.

For those who want the details of his surgery, you can find them here.

But now that we know he'll definitely miss the start of the season, it's clear we really did have reason to be concerned about the Canadiens defenseman's health.

After all, seeing him miss training camp and the start of the season isn't good.

His name hasn't been in the news much today. Guhle wasn't the center of attention at the golf tournament, even though we know he's injured and that his start to the season was in jeopardy.

Renaud Lavoie suggests November as a potential return date. He thinks a return in December would be too late.

Keep in mind that Guhle wasn't 100% during the playoffs and that his health has been a topic of discussion since his arrival in the NHL. He's very talented, but his inability to stay healthy works against him.

If Arber Xhekaj signs and Guhle doesn't start the season healthy, that will open up a spot for someone like David Reinbacher or Adam Engstrom—if the Habs want to carry seven defensemen on their 23-man roster.

In Brief

– Cam Talbot to Columbus. Is a door closing for Samuel Montembeault?

Hearing the Blue Jackets will be signing UFA veteran goaltender Cam Talbot, 39, to a one-year deal ($950k) later today. Colleague @Aportzline speculated in his piece today that this might possibly happen. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 14, 2026

– Rafael Devers to New York?

The possibility is being discussed for the offseason. https://t.co/bw7OFetnO4 https://t.co/EjoZptKbwt — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 14, 2026

– Note:

Sami Niku signs a contract through 2028https://t.co/kMRwloYFUj — SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) September 14, 2026

– Nice.