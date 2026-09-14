Zachary Bolduc: The length of the contract was the sticking point in the negotiations

Yesterday afternoon, Zachary Bolduc (finally) signed a new contract with the Canadiens. The Quebec native, who had no contract in place for the upcoming season, ultimately signed a four-year deal.

He will earn an average annual salary of $4.2 million over the next four seasons and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the contract—which would not have been the case had he signed for three years or less.

We know that it took quite a while to resolve the situation. It's safe to assume that both sides would have liked to settle things earlier in the summer, but one factor slowed down the negotiations.

Kent Hughes, who discussed the matter with Renaud Lavoie (TVA Sports), mentioned that the length of the contract was the sticking point in the negotiations. That's what dragged out the process.

And listening to the GM, it's clear that there was the possibility of a two-year, three-year, or four-year deal.

Kent Hughes confirmed to @renlavoietva that the main sticking point in the negotiations with Bolduc was the length of the contract. “Did he want 2, 3, or 4 years?” He's comfortable with a deal that grants Bolduc full free agency, as he's skeptical of the arbitration process. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) September 14, 2026

It seems clear that for Bolduc, who experienced ups and downs last year, a long-term contract wasn't necessarily on the table. They clearly preferred a transitional contract that will allow everyone to reassess the situation with greater clarity in a few years.

If he establishes himself as an important part of the core, we'll start talking about a contract extension in three years.

It's worth noting that Hughes, of course, says he's comfortable with Bolduc signing a deal that takes him all the way to full free agency. It seems that a three-year deal may not have been what he wanted, given that he doesn't appear to be a big fan of the arbitration process.

In a league where the market changes at breakneck speed, letting an outside arbitrator determine a player's salary—in a process that often damages the relationship between the player and the team—is not a path the GM wanted to explore. And that's understandable.

So we'll see what the next few years hold for Bolduc, who ultimately decided to sign a four-year deal. And what's clear is that, like many of his teammates before him, salary wasn't necessarily his biggest concern during contract negotiations.

In Brief

– Great contract for Noah Ostlund.

EIGHT MORE YEARS OF OSTY We have signed Noah Ostlund to an eight-year contract extension with an AAV of $6.6 million. Details → https://t.co/13eWYuJYum pic.twitter.com/lNKGnESDVO — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 14, 2026

– Yeah!

Back in town! The boys are back in town!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/k4hTeub1m0 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 14, 2026

– Oh, really?

The Ducks are making progress on the Cutter Gauthier contract, according to @PierreVLeBrun pic.twitter.com/1JBJ6Ebi73 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 14, 2026

– Okay.