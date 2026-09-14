“He’s got more guts”: Juraj Slafkovsky on Adam Nicholas’s progress

Adam Nicholas is quite a character.

If you're lucky enough to go to Brossard to watch a Canadiens practice, you'll understand why I say that.

He helps the guys with his intensity, and above all, he sends the right message on the ice. Over the years, he's become a very important part of the organization's coaching staff because he does a damn good job.

This morning, Juraj Slafkovsky was actually asked about Adam Nicholas's progress. And Slaf, goofy as he can be, came up with a pretty… funny answer when talking about his coach:

“His balls are bigger.” – Juraj Slafkovsky

Slaf said that Nicholas has become more vocal in recent years, and that's when he went on to talk about his coach's jewels. He knew exactly what he was going to say when he was asked the question… hehe:

That's why I love Slaf.

He's serious when it's time to be serious… but we're talking about a young guy who loves to laugh above all else and who loves to crack jokes to lighten the mood.

But you can tell from his comments that he's not messing around when he says Nicholas is important to the team.

Again, he's often the one setting the energy level in practice. He's the one pushing the guys to give it their all during practices, and that's another reason why the players really like him. They know what to expect from him… and they enjoy goofing around with the coach, too.

That's the new culture of the Montreal Canadiens!

Quick Thoughts

– Makes sense.

Chris Kreider confirms that signing with the Canadiens wasn't an issue @renlavoietva pic.twitter.com/CCk5NMNHKu — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 14, 2026

– Oh, really?

Bruce Garrioch: The word is that the Ducks are likely to sign…Cutter Gauthier to a long-term contract worth more than $14 million US per season – Ottawa Citizen (9/13) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 14, 2026

– Yeah!