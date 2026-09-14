Chris Kreider: “I’ve only discussed numbers and contract terms with the CH”

It's a little weird to see Chris Kreider wearing a Canadiens cap and polo shirt… isn't it?

I wonder what Carey was thinking when he saw all that this morning. Hehe!

Seriously though (and we know Price doesn't hold a grudge against the Habs' new No. 22), Kreider is part of the Montreal organization, and we have to accept that. He spoke to the team's reporters for the first time this morning and mentioned, among other things, that his gesture toward Price wasn't intentional at the time.

Martin St-Louis brought him to the Habs (and the fans' reaction didn't hold him back) → https://t.co/ROUVeMfMjG — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 14, 2026

Kreider touched on several topics during his interview with the media, and toward the end of his remarks, he mentioned that he had only discussed figures and contract terms with the Canadiens.

He then said he didn't want to go into detail about his discussions with other teams, as if he were trying to protect himself. Still, his first statement is interesting in its own right:

Obviously, Kreider isn't crazy: he knows that fans remember him for reasons that aren't exactly… joyful.

But he wanted a chance to win, and the Habs were the team that appealed to him the most in that regard. And that explains why he was so interested in the idea of coming to play here—especially given that he already had ties to the club. #MartinSt-Louis

Now it's up to him to make us forget what happened on May 17, 2014!

In Brief

– Must-read.

New, for @TheAthletic with @jonassiegel: Inside the franchise-altering offseason aimed at getting the Maple Leafs their momentum back https://t.co/snQFpttoMu — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 14, 2026

– Wow.

Josh Anderson says St. Louis called him into his office to tell him he'd be an assistant captain this season with the #Habs — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) September 14, 2026

– Makes sense.

“I'm going to miss him, but I'm happy for the opportunity he has in Vancouver, close to home!” — Nick Suzuki on Brendan Gallagher — RDS (@RDSca) September 14, 2026

– Yeah.

Eight years might be ideal, but I think Batherson—depending on the AAV—would also take 6–7 years. So while there's pressure before the new CBA takes effect on Wednesday, I think a bigger source of pressure for both sides is that I don't believe Batherson wants to negotiate during the season.… https://t.co/XiYFnIpy1J — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 14, 2026

– Yes!

“Being rooted here for four years means the world to me. It's up to me to secure the best possible role. The physical aspect of my game took center stage last year, but I have so much more to offer.” -Zachary Bolduc pic.twitter.com/iMXcMHkQBP — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) September 14, 2026

– It happens.