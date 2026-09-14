Chris Kreider: “I’ve only discussed numbers and contract terms with the CH”

Marc-Olivier Cook
Chris Kreider: “I’ve only discussed numbers and contract terms with the CH”
Credit: Capture d'écran / YouTube

It's a little weird to see Chris Kreider wearing a Canadiens cap and polo shirt… isn't it?

I wonder what Carey was thinking when he saw all that this morning. Hehe!

Seriously though (and we know Price doesn't hold a grudge against the Habs' new No. 22), Kreider is part of the Montreal organization, and we have to accept that. He spoke to the team's reporters for the first time this morning and mentioned, among other things, that his gesture toward Price wasn't intentional at the time.

Kreider touched on several topics during his interview with the media, and toward the end of his remarks, he mentioned that he had only discussed figures and contract terms with the Canadiens.

He then said he didn't want to go into detail about his discussions with other teams, as if he were trying to protect himself. Still, his first statement is interesting in its own right: 

Obviously, Kreider isn't crazy: he knows that fans remember him for reasons that aren't exactly… joyful.

But he wanted a chance to win, and the Habs were the team that appealed to him the most in that regard. And that explains why he was so interested in the idea of coming to play here—especially given that he already had ties to the club. #MartinSt-Louis

Now it's up to him to make us forget what happened on May 17, 2014! 


In Brief

– Must-read.

– Wow.

– Makes sense.

– Yeah.

– Yes!

– It happens.

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