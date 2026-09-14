Chris Kreider will wear Cole Caufield’s former jersey number in Montreal

Chris Kreider has always worn #20 in the NHL.

The Canadiens already have their #20 (Juraj Slafkovsky), and just because Kreider is going to help Slaf doesn't mean that's going to change.

The American will therefore wear #22 (which isn't a dig at Carey Price).

Alert: New number for Chris Kreider New number alert for Chris Kreider! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/408HBu8YIB — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 14, 2026

In the history of the Canadiens, 27 players have worn this number. The most recent was Cole Caufield, who changed his number to 13 following the death of his close friend Johnny Gaudreau.

Lukas Vejdemo (2020), Karl Alzner (2018), Mikhail Sergachev (2017), John Scott (2016), and Dale Weise (2014–2020) are certainly some familiar names who have worn Kreider's new number.

Aside from Weise (six years), this number doesn't stay with a player for very long… Kreider has signed a one-year contract. Will he keep it for just one season, too? Stay tuned.

In any case, Martin St-Louis is very excited about this addition. Remember that the two played together in New York during the 2013–2014 and 2014–2015 seasons. In one of those years, the Rangers eliminated the Canadiens to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

The coach considers his new forward a friend and had nothing but praise for him.

“Chris Kreider is a friend of mine. He's a wonderful person. And he checks a lot of the boxes we needed to improve: grit, presence in front of the net, speed, and experience.” -Martin St-Louis pic.twitter.com/HTKCl9klz2 — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) September 14, 2026

We'll really feel the newcomer's impact in the playoffs. An energetic guy like that—who can score and disrupt the opponent—is someone you'd want on your team any day.

On that note, Patrice Bergeron opened Kent Hughes' eyes back in 2011. After the Bruins' 2011 championship run, the Quebec native told his agent that adding a veteran like Mark Recchi had been a huge help to the Bruins at the time.

Hughes therefore hopes that Kreider will be the Canadiens' version of Recchi.

Quick Thoughts

– I hope so.

Martin St. Louis says he won't change how he coaches because the team is getting better, but he will change what he coaches because the team is getting better @thesickpodcasts pic.twitter.com/nXLyItz1Xa — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) September 14, 2026

– That's good news.

New Canadiens associate coach Derek Lalonde meets with the media at the #Habs golf tournament. He says he grew up as a big Expos fan. pic.twitter.com/C7dRd8vkA1 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 14, 2026

– Makes sense.

#Habs Kent Hughes says Josh Anderson was chosen to wear an “A” this season because he's a team-first guy, he loves Montreal, and he's a good leader for the younger players. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) September 14, 2026

– The Division of Death.

“All I've known in the NHL is this division. It's been a blessing and a curse”—Derek Lalonde pic.twitter.com/1IUR05sYBe — L.A. Lariviere (@L_A_theRiver) September 14, 2026

– It can't hurt.