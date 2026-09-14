Chris Kreider will wear Cole Caufield’s former jersey number in Montreal

Raphael Simard
Chris Kreider will wear Cole Caufield’s former jersey number in Montreal
Credit: X

Chris Kreider has always worn #20 in the NHL.

The Canadiens already have their #20 (Juraj Slafkovsky), and just because Kreider is going to help Slaf doesn't mean that's going to change.

The American will therefore wear #22 (which isn't a dig at Carey Price).

In the history of the Canadiens, 27 players have worn this number. The most recent was Cole Caufield, who changed his number to 13 following the death of his close friend Johnny Gaudreau.

Lukas Vejdemo (2020), Karl Alzner (2018), Mikhail Sergachev (2017), John Scott (2016), and Dale Weise (2014–2020) are certainly some familiar names who have worn Kreider's new number.

Aside from Weise (six years), this number doesn't stay with a player for very long… Kreider has signed a one-year contract. Will he keep it for just one season, too? Stay tuned.

In any case, Martin St-Louis is very excited about this addition. Remember that the two played together in New York during the 2013–2014 and 2014–2015 seasons. In one of those years, the Rangers eliminated the Canadiens to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

The coach considers his new forward a friend and had nothing but praise for him.

We'll really feel the newcomer's impact in the playoffs. An energetic guy like that—who can score and disrupt the opponent—is someone you'd want on your team any day.

On that note, Patrice Bergeron opened Kent Hughes' eyes back in 2011. After the Bruins' 2011 championship run, the Quebec native told his agent that adding a veteran like Mark Recchi had been a huge help to the Bruins at the time.

Hughes therefore hopes that Kreider will be the Canadiens' version of Recchi.


Quick Thoughts

– I hope so.

– That's good news.

– Makes sense.

– The Division of Death.

– It can't hurt.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!