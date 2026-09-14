Nick Suzuki’s Goal for 2026-27: Top of the Atlantic Division

There was “sign of progress”…

Then there was the famous “mix”…

Then we were treated to the word starting with “p”…

Let's just say the Habs' goals have been getting more and more ambitious over the past few seasons. What should we expect for the season that kicks off in two weeks? According to the captain himself, the guys—and possibly management as well—are aiming to finish first or second in the Atlantic Division.

We can all agree that this is a VERY ambitious goal, given that the Panthers, Sabres, and Lightning will be tough opponents this season.

Nick Suzuki mentions the goal of home-ice advantage in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/kQ3qyheF0M — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) September 14, 2026

To secure home-ice advantage in the playoffs, you must finish first or second in your division. Last year, the Sabres and the Lightning finished the season in those two spots, respectively.

Since the Atlantic Division is one of the strongest in the entire NHL—four of the eight Atlantic teams earned 100 or more points in 2025–26—it's safe to say that the Habs will need to earn at least one more point than last year to finish among the top two teams in their division. That means 107 points or more…

On the one hand, it's interesting to note that the Habs will have an even higher goal this year than in the past. Not only are the guys still hungry and not satisfied, but they're even hungrier than before.

On the other hand, playing games at the Bell Centre seemed to be a challenge for the players last spring. The pressure of playing in front of 21,000 raucous fans sometimes had the opposite effect than intended. Would the Habs have gone as far as they did if they'd played both of their Game 7s at home? Nothing could be less certain.

Let's focus on the positive side of all this, though: the Habs have gained a certain level of recognition throughout the NHL. That recognition comes with higher expectations and a greater likelihood of success than before.

The Habs have gained some recognition throughout the League https://t.co/kPZfu7XO8q — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 14, 2026

How can this be achieved?

The recipe for success probably won't be hard to figure out; however, the team will need to be able to execute it effectively.

According to Nick Suzuki, the team will need to better connect the 18 skaters and hold everyone accountable on the ice. Ice time may have to be earned more than ever with the CH.

Nick Suzuki says they saw against the @Canes just how detailed and connected Carolina was with their three defensive pairs and their four lines. He adds that for the @CanadiensMTL to reach that level, they need to be more focused and more accountable. He believes the team can take another step forward @thesickpodcasts pic.twitter.com/JNK4IgtecS — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) September 14, 2026

Derek Lalonde, the new assistant coach working alongside Martin St-Louis, also has a clear vision for how to make the Canadiens an even better team. In his view, the Habs will need to be even better when they don't have the puck. Championships are won through defense, and Lalonde will be specifically responsible for the team's overall defensive play.

“I've won several championships. You can score tons of goals. But I'm still convinced that to win the Cup, you have to give up as few as possible. Play well without the puck.” Derek Lalonde will oversee the defensive side of the game. pic.twitter.com/vaoUuO6kgK — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) September 14, 2026

He knows the Atlantic Division very well, which could help him—but might also present a few challenges.

It's worth noting that Lalonde made no secret of it this morning in Laval-sur-le-Lac: his goal is still to become an NHL head coach again.

Derek Lalonde hopes to one day land a new head coaching role Lalonde says he wants to be a head coach in the NHL again pic.twitter.com/kIiM9BcLjS — L.A. Lariviere (@L_A_theRiver) September 14, 2026

I don't see this in a negative light: in my view, he won't be challenging Martin St-Louis for his position. He'll try to do his job as best he can to eventually get another chance somewhere else. He knows he'll never coach—on a regular basis—the Montreal Canadiens. #French

Extension

Nick Suzuki wasn't afraid to say it: Martin St-Louis is probably the best coach he's had the chance to play under since he started playing hockey. St-Louis is his favorite, and the way he makes every player better—while keeping the team united and close-knit—impresses him.