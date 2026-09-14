Alexander Nikishin requested a trade after winning the Cup

A trend has taken hold in Montreal in recent years: accepting less money on your next contract to increase your chances of winning the Stanley Cup. It remains the childhood dream of every professional hockey player.

But it's certainly not a trend throughout the NHL.

Some players do this (like Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon), but many are “driven” by money.

Still, nothing in life is guaranteed, and many excellent players have never won the Stanley Cup, while others have won it multiple times—even as early as their rookie year.

Alexander Nikishin is one of those players who earned a ring in his rookie season. Even though he was a rookie last year, he has already completed his NHL entry-level contract, having also burned a year off his contract for the 2024–25 season after playing in the playoffs.

According to Pierre LeBrun, Nikishin reportedly asked to be traded by the Hurricanes after winning the Cup. He wants a big contract and a more prominent role elsewhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B/R Open Ice (@br_openice)

That's quite a move—asking for a trade after winning the Stanley Cup in your rookie year.

But on the other hand, he's already won the Cup very early in his career. He knows what he can bring to a team, and at 24, he wants to get the money he deserves. He may no longer be willing to sacrifice a big contract to win, even though another ring wouldn't hurt.

Pierre LeBrun believes, in fact, that the Winnipeg Jets could be a logical destination in a trade involving goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

Honestly, this is the proposal that makes the most sense, for both the Hurricanes and the Jets.

We know the Hurricanes are very interested in Hellebuyck, and Nikishin is a great trade chip.

The Jets would have the cap space to pay Nikishin. He'd also be a very interesting young player for their defensive corps. Behind Josh Morrissey on the left side are Dylan Samberg and Mario Ferraro. They're not bad, but Nikishin would be a much better option behind Morrissey.

In a nutshell

– Not having Kreider's contract on the books helps.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Ducks: I've heard in the last couple of days that there's progress on Cutter Gauthier – 32 Thoughts (9/14)

____

NHLRR: Predictions for Gauthier's contract have ranged from 5 to 8 years, with AAVs anywhere from 14 million per year up to just below Leo Carlsson's… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumourReport) September 15, 2026

– That would be nice.

– What a huge hit by Big Oak.

Keegan agrees with me—the biggest at-bat of the season! @BlueJays https://t.co/ZfFgvOafAm — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) September 15, 2026

– Well.