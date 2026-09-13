Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: His First Home Run in 2026

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won't finish the 2026 season without hitting a home run. The bar is low, I know, but…

This afternoon, against the Baltimore Orioles, Vladdy hit his ninth home run of the season—but his first in Canada.

VLADIMIR GUERRERO JR. HITS HIS FIRST HOMER OF THE SEASON AT ROGERS CENTRE pic.twitter.com/BtSQdBWO8s — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 13, 2026

The crowd gave him a standing ovation.

He did it during an inning in which the Blue Jays hit three home runs in a row. George Springer and Kazuma Okamoto also went deep.

It was a first for Toronto since 2012.

But most importantly, the Blue Jays were able to secure the win against a division rival and a team that's battling Toronto for a playoff spot.

MLB

The Blue Jays won two of their three games over the weekend against the Orioles, which helps their standings.

The Cleveland Guardians also won, which means the Blue Jays are still one game away from the playoffs. However, they hold the tiebreaker over Cleveland.

The Texas Rangers, who are one game behind the Blue Jays, won this afternoon in a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Twins, Tigers, and Mariners are all at least five games out of the playoffs.

The Tigers, Rangers, Orioles, and Reds will face off against the Blue Jays over the next two weeks. There are four three-game series left on the schedule.

Do you think the Blue Jays have a chance to make the playoffs?

PMLB

Freddy Peralta is doing better.

The Rays appear to have turned things around for Freddy Peralta. He's allowed 2 earned runs with 17 strikeouts over his last 23 innings (0.78 ERA) — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) September 13, 2026

Wow.

Josue De Paula has arrived pic.twitter.com/kDrE9z6ZCj — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2026

A perfect inning.

AWESOME PERFECT INNING!! pic.twitter.com/LSt7644YIO — Section 10 Podcast (@Section10Pod) September 13, 2026

Rafael Devers: His season is over.

The Giants are placing Rafael Devers on the 60-day IL, ending his 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/A9WfpKhP4Z — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 13, 2026

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