MLB in Brief: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. DFA | The Money Is There

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. DFA | The Money Is There
Credit: X

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. DFA

The Diamondbacks are moving on.

The money is there

That's what Ashkan Karbasfrooshan says about the Expos' return.

Willson Contreras is back

Anthony Seigler is injured.

Trey Yesavage pitched from the mound

If all goes well, he'll pitch in the minors soon.

Rafael Devers is on fire

Good news for the Giants.

Alex Cora with the Mets?

The team has to give it a shot. And what about Don Mattingly?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!