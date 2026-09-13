MLB in Brief: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. DFA | The Money Is There
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. DFA
The Diamondbacks are moving on.
The money is there
That's what Ashkan Karbasfrooshan says about the Expos' return.
Willson Contreras is back
Anthony Seigler is injured.
Trey Yesavage pitched from the mound
If all goes well, he'll pitch in the minors soon.
Rafael Devers is on fire
Good news for the Giants.
Alex Cora with the Mets?
The team has to give it a shot. And what about Don Mattingly?
Created by humans, assisted by AI.