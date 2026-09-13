Gabriel Moreno could become the richest catcher in the league

When the Blue Jays had three catchers on the roster, many people wondered what management would do.

In the end, Danny Jansen and Gabriel Moreno were traded to make room for Alejandro Kirk on the roster.

Would the team have been better off keeping Moreno, who was younger? In terms of potential, the answer is yes.

But at the same time, if there's one guy who isn't the Blue Jays' biggest problem, it's Kirk.

All this to say that as time goes on, Moreno is getting closer to free agency. This winter, he'll be two years away from becoming a free agent.

And according to a report by Bob Nightengale (USA Today), the D-backs might decide to sign him to a long-term deal.

Sunday Notes Column: Kenley Jansen to 500 saves? How the closer's conversion shaped MLB history https://t.co/XD5rWnVsqJ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 13, 2026

If that were to happen, he could become the highest-paid catcher in MLB among active catchers.

Nightengale raised the possibility that he could earn more than the $140 million (over 10 years) recently offered to Will Smith by the Dodgers.

But for that to happen, he'll need to sign soon—he's 26 years old.

After all, to top Smith's $140 million, it will take a multi-year contract. And that's not the kind of contract a catcher typically signs as he approaches 30.

The closer he gets to free agency, the more Moreno might be tempted to look elsewhere. Arizona, which doesn't have the Dodgers' financial resources, needs to act quickly.

We'll see if they negotiate seriously this winter. But at the same time, the labor dispute could complicate matters.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.