Angels: Arjun Nimmala Is the Star of the Show in the Minors

On August 3, the Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-handed pitcher Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels. To do so, the Blue Jays had to part ways with outfielder Eddie Mitcheletti Jr. and pitcher Angel Rivero, but most notably with 20-year-old shortstop Arjun Nimmala.

The Toronto team thus traded away its second-best prospect (ranked in the MLB's top 50) to acquire Soriano, a 27-year-old starting pitcher under the team's control who is expected to stabilize the starting rotation for seasons to come. That was the price to pay.

However, the Angels also pulled off a masterstroke by acquiring the services of the former first-round pick (20th overall) in the 2023 Major League Baseball draft.

In fact, it had been a long time since the Los Angeles club's farm system had a player with Nimmala's potential. He immediately became the best player in the Angels' minor league system and demonstrated why he was the target of the Soriano trade.

Nimmala has hit seven home runs and eight doubles in just 26 games with the Rocket City Trash Pandas at the AA level. And these aren't just any home runs—his hits leave no doubt, regularly traveling more than 400 feet.

TWO-HOMER NIGHT FOR ARJUN NIMMALA! A 2-run home run by Nimmala gives the Trash Pandas the lead in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/D5WGszAF3C — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) September 11, 2026

His slugging percentage of .540 and on-base percentage of .380 are hallmarks of a patient hitter, capable of waiting for the right pitch to send it as far as possible.

The Angels' future shortstop thus appears to be thriving in his new environment and will soon bring a notable presence to the heart of the lineup.

All that remains is for new owner Stan Kroenke and his team to strengthen the pitching staff so that the California organization can regain its former glory.

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