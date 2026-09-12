MLB in Brief: Season Over for Eric Lauer | The Plan for Aaron Judge
Season Over for Eric Lauer
His elbow is the problem.
Eric Lauer's elbow issue will keep him out for the rest of the 2026 season, regardless of how far the #Dodgers go in the playoffs:https://t.co/P5vdasRI1N pic.twitter.com/9r5iTjIWks
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) September 12, 2026
Carlos Correa at second base?
He might switch positions when he returns to the lineup.
The Rise of Luis Garcia Jr.
He's been a different hitter in 2026.
Jeremy Pena Needs to Step Up
He hasn't been performing well for a while.
Jeremy Peña has a .602 OPS since Aug. 1, making it difficult for the Astros to function while magnifying the imbalance in their top-heavy lineup – https://t.co/NjdQlhywYj
— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 12, 2026
Edward Cabrera in relief
Fresh off the injured list, he'll finish the season in the bullpen.
The Plan for Aaron Judge
He might get a day off tomorrow or Monday. We want to manage his workload
Kodai Senga as the closer?
Definitely not in 2027.
Do you expect Kodai Senga to start next season as the Mets' closer?
“I do not.” – @chelsea_janes
Chelsea and @nikilattarulo discuss Senga's stint as the Mets' closer and what Senga's role could be moving forward on a new episode of Mets Mailbag pic.twitter.com/SieWiq69Ch
— SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 12, 2026
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