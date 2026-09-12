MLB in Brief: Season Over for Eric Lauer | The Plan for Aaron Judge

Season Over for Eric Lauer

His elbow is the problem.

Eric Lauer's elbow issue will keep him out for the rest of the 2026 season, regardless of how far the #Dodgers go in the playoffs:https://t.co/P5vdasRI1N pic.twitter.com/9r5iTjIWks — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) September 12, 2026

Carlos Correa at second base?

He might switch positions when he returns to the lineup.

Carlos Correa at second base? The Astros are considering it. https://t.co/x0iFpbRS97 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) September 12, 2026

The Rise of Luis Garcia Jr.

He's been a different hitter in 2026.

Luis Garcia Jr. had a .709 career OPS over 604 games heading into this season. He's been a bit better in 2026 pic.twitter.com/mPcIerY4G4 — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) September 12, 2026

Jeremy Pena Needs to Step Up

He hasn't been performing well for a while.

Jeremy Peña has a .602 OPS since Aug. 1, making it difficult for the Astros to function while magnifying the imbalance in their top-heavy lineup – https://t.co/NjdQlhywYj — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 12, 2026

Edward Cabrera in relief

Fresh off the injured list, he'll finish the season in the bullpen.

Edward Cabrera… a bullpen weapon? The #Cubs right-hander returns from the IL and takes on a new role.https://t.co/XeS3njYg8i pic.twitter.com/5PnfOIQxSS — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) September 12, 2026

The Plan for Aaron Judge

He might get a day off tomorrow or Monday. We want to manage his workload

Aaron Judge is DHing today. Sunday “potentially could be” an off-day for Judge, Aaron Boone said. If not, then expect Judge to sit Monday in Minnesota. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 12, 2026

Kodai Senga as the closer?

Definitely not in 2027.

Do you expect Kodai Senga to start next season as the Mets' closer? “I do not.” – @chelsea_janes Chelsea and @nikilattarulo discuss Senga's stint as the Mets' closer and what Senga's role could be moving forward on a new episode of Mets Mailbag pic.twitter.com/SieWiq69Ch — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 12, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.