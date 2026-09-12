MLB in Brief: Season Over for Eric Lauer | The Plan for Aaron Judge

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Season Over for Eric Lauer | The Plan for Aaron Judge
Credit: MLB

Season Over for Eric Lauer

His elbow is the problem.

Carlos Correa at second base?

He might switch positions when he returns to the lineup.

The Rise of Luis Garcia Jr.

He's been a different hitter in 2026.

Jeremy Pena Needs to Step Up

He hasn't been performing well for a while.

Edward Cabrera in relief

Fresh off the injured list, he'll finish the season in the bullpen.

The Plan for Aaron Judge

He might get a day off tomorrow or Monday. We want to manage his workload

Kodai Senga as the closer?

Definitely not in 2027.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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