Spencer Miles: Here’s the plan for his future

Spencer Miles is having a great season in Toronto. The pitcher, who had never pitched in the majors before 2026, has a 2.77 ERA in 87.2 innings.

And he's done all this while being used in every possible role—he can both start games and come in late in the game.

The fact that he's so versatile, however, raises questions about his future. People are wondering if the long-term plan is to use him as a starter or a reliever.

And John Schneider, who spoke to the media about all this, mentioned that the plan will be finalized after the season. But in reality, the manager already has an idea of what might lie ahead for Miles.

The manager believes the pitcher has the potential and the tools to be a starter.

John Schneider says the #BlueJays will plan out Spencer Miles' future role this offseason, but it's obvious where this is headed: “… I think the potential is there to be a starter. He's got the tools to be a starter.” — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 12, 2026

We've clearly seen that Miles, since the start of the year, is capable of pitching several strong innings in a single outing. He has a good arsenal of pitches, and if he's prepared accordingly, he'll likely be able to handle a starter's workload.

And we know it's not uncommon for teams to prioritize a starting role over a relief role for their best pitchers (when they're capable of doing so, of course)… and that this often works out well for the players, who get paid more.

In recent years, we've seen Michael King and Clay Holmes, among others, move from the bullpen to the rotation. It worked out in both cases, as they both had experience as starters in the minors.

And clearly, the Blue Jays believe Miles is capable of following in the footsteps of those two players. We'll see if the plan comes to fruition over the winter, but there's a good chance we'll see him in the rotation next year.

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