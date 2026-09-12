The Braves wanted to trade Spencer Strider for Jacob deGrom

As you may know, the Atlanta Braves made a big move at the last trade deadline: they tried to acquire pitcher Jacob deGrom.

Alex Anthopoulos thought the deal was a good bet, but in the end, deGrom said no. The pitcher wanted to stay in Texas and refused to waive his no-trade clause.

That's his right—that's one of the purposes of a no-trade clause.

But what we didn't know was what the Texas Rangers wanted in return for their star pitcher's services.

According to what Mark Feinsand reported in an article on the MLB website, we learn that the Braves and the Rangers were discussing Spencer Strider.

That's interesting. And naturally, it makes you wonder: why would they want to get deGrom out of town at (almost) any cost?

Which players could be on the move this offseason? A look at 11 trade candidates who could be on the block: https://t.co/cOxICgZ8yB — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) September 10, 2026

After all, for the past three years, Strider has either been injured or underperforming on the mound. His successful years date back to 2022 and 2023.

We might see him in the playoffs soon, but not during the 2026 season, which has been marked (once again) by injuries.

Baseball Reference

Even though we don't know what other assets might have been included in a potential trade, it's clear at first glance that this is unfair.

The Rangers, who are still in the playoff race, reportedly traded their best pitcher for an injured player. Why?

Is it a matter of money?

Strider is making $20 million this season (with nearly $7 million remaining as of the trade deadline), $22 million in 2027, $22 million in 2028, and he has a $22 million club option for 2029, with a $5 million buyout.

So basically, he still had $56 million guaranteed.

What about Jacob deGrom? He's set to earn nearly $13 million by the end of the season, plus $37 million next year. And if he's healthy and dominant in 2027, he has a $37 million player option.

deGrom has less guaranteed money than Strider, but it's quite a bit more per year. And the risk in 2028 is pretty significant.

Did the Rangers—who face bigger financial challenges than they did in 2023 (when deGrom left New York for Texas)—want to save money on the payroll every year?

Perhaps so. It's also possible that the Braves would have thrown some money into the deal to help out Texas.

Because if this isn't about money and managing the risk associated with Jacob deGrom—a pitcher with a history of health issues—then I don't know what it is.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.