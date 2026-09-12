The Rays and the Brewers have advanced to the playoffs

Just as Major League Baseball is considering adding two teams to its ranks in a few years, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers—two teams based in small markets—are stealing the spotlight.

Both teams clinched their spots in the upcoming postseason yesterday. The Rays, who were part of the last wave of Major League expansion in 1998, are returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2023.

It's pretty crazy to think that these two teams secured their spots in the postseason before the Dodgers and the Yankees—two legendary teams with a much stronger track record.

Two of MLB's smallest-market teams, each with payrolls in the bottom 10, will be the first to clinch postseason berths:

Tampa Bay clinched a spot with their 3-1 victory over Houston.

And Milwaukee, which is routing the Cincinnati Reds 17-0, will clinch with a victory tonight. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 12, 2026

Well-managed, the Rays and the Brewers excel at the art of small-ball, and that's what makes baseball so interesting to watch. Yes, the Dodgers' success over the past few seasons has captured the spotlight, but seeing small-market teams give themselves a shot at winning the big titles is refreshing for baseball fans around the world.

Yesterday in Tampa Bay, it was Junior Caminero who propelled his team into the playoffs with his 40th home run of the season—a league-high in the American League this year. Caminero was ecstatic and thanked the crowd in recognition of the frustrations the team's fans have endured over the past few seasons. With Kevin Cash at the helm, the Rays are in good hands.

LEGENDARY! Yandy Díaz is celebrating the Rays' postseason berth with a steak pic.twitter.com/rGVk22mvY4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 12, 2026

The Rays defeated the Houston Astros 3-1, another team that could secure a playoff spot by the end of the season.

In Milwaukee, the Brewers didn't hold back, crushing the Cincinnati Reds 20-0. What an extraordinary way to clinch a playoff spot. The home team racked up 23 hits compared to just two for the hapless Reds. Dustin May, acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline, was the winning pitcher, while Andrew Abbott was shelled, allowing eight earned runs to the Brewers in just two innings on the mound.

MLB.com

The Brewers' hitters totaled four home runs during this one-sided game. Pat Murphy's men will have time to evaluate their options ahead of the upcoming playoffs. By notching their 92nd win yesterday, let's just say they've earned their spot among the best.

The race for the playoffs in the National League is less exciting than in the American League, but the final qualifying teams will have a better record than those in the other league.

We can only be delighted to see the Rays and the Brewers qualify first, as this demonstrates that payroll isn't the only measure of success. What happens on the field, game after game, matters when it comes to determining excellence in a sport like baseball—and that's true for all other sports, too.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.