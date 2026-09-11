MLB in Brief: The Plan with Trey Yesavage | The Carlos Correa Case
The Plan with Trey Yesavage
We could see him in the MLB in less than two weeks. It depends on how he feels.
Erik Swanson at it again
He's still calling Sid Seixeiro a jerk.
The Carlos Correa Case
If he returns to the game, how will it affect his team's infield?
Kurt Suzuki back in 2027?
Why not?
Who's to blame for Shohei Ohtani's injury?
Everyone.
Dylan Cease will pitch on Sunday
Spencer Arrighetti will take the mound tomorrow.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.