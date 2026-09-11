MLB in Brief: The Plan with Trey Yesavage | The Carlos Correa Case

I'll go ahead and give you clicks again… “Hey

guys, do you want a chance to go win a World Series again or do you want to go home?” “We

want to give up and go home, screw playoff baseball, nobody wants to go try and achieve something like that.”

You're such a loser, dude. https://t.co/LZQljN5kOa

— Erik Swanson (@Erik_Swanson03) September 11, 2026