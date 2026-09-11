Jesus Sanchez: The Blue Jays Say Goodbye to Him

The story of the day for the Blue Jays was supposed to be that Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer, two close friends, were set to face off in a crucial playoff matchup.

It's going to be a special night in Toronto tonight.

But the Blue Jays had other plans when Jeff Passan announced that Rudy Martin Jr. had been called up.

We'll come back to his situation later.

The team finally announced that, to make room for him, outfielder Jesus Sanchez would be the one to go.

Sanchez, acquired in the spring in exchange for Joey Loperfido, was designated for assignment (DFA). With one year remaining until free agency, he was a candidate to be cut this winter.

ROSTER MOVES: OF Rudy Martin Jr. selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight OF Jesús Sánchez designated for assignment Welcome to The Show, Rudy! pic.twitter.com/1kkWqh0kko — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 11, 2026

Why move the timeline up? Because the outfielder wasn't hitting up to his offensive potential. He has power, but…

But more importantly, defensively, he had become a disaster.

The Blue Jays clearly wanted to bring in a player who can play baseball differently. And that brings us to Martin Jr.

We're not talking about a young prospect—we're talking about a guy who's been playing in the minors and independent leagues since 2014. He's 30 years old and is finally getting his chance.

It's a great story, though.

His speed is a major asset, and we imagine the Blue Jays will mainly use him late in games, when the team needs speed and defense.

He doesn't have the bat to make a big difference, but he has the tools to help the team win games in his own way.

We'll see if he succeeds.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.