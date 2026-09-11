Blue Jays: The path to the playoffs isn’t complicated

The 2026 season has been anything but easy for the Toronto Blue Jays, with injuries and underperformance derailing a campaign that had started out so promising.

But despite all these ups and downs, the Blue Jays can still hope to make the postseason. And the path to the playoffs is fairly straightforward: the Jays need to win one more game than their rivals in the standings.

Toronto enters the final 15 games of the regular season with a record of 73 wins and 74 losses, which puts the team one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the third and final “best second-place” spot in the American League. Additionally, the Blue Jays hold the tiebreaker over the team directly ahead of them—the very same Guardians.

MLB

If Cleveland plays just above the .500 mark and finishes with an 8-7 record for the remainder of the season, the Guardians would end up with an 82-80 record. The Blue Jays would therefore need to finish the season with a 9-6 record. That would allow them to also finish at 82-80 and thus overtake Cleveland in the standings thanks to the tiebreaker.

If the Guardians finish with a 9-6 record, Toronto would then need to win ten out of fifteen games to tie at 83-79. A 10-5 finish by Cleveland would require an 11-4 record from Toronto. And so on.

But it's not just the teams from Ohio in the mix.

The Texas Rangers currently hold a 72-75 record, just one game behind Toronto. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles sit at 71-76, placing them two games behind the Blue Jays, while the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners lag further behind.

The Blue Jays must therefore close the gap on Cleveland without letting Texas—against whom they'll play three games—or Baltimore (with six games scheduled against Toronto) overtake them.

But as mentioned above, it's not complicated: the Jays just need to win one more game than all of those teams.

Now it's just a matter of making it happen on the field.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.