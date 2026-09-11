Anthony Volpe: Five points on his return to New York
Recently, George Lombard Jr. took the shortstop position from Anthony Volpe, who was forced to return to Triple-A.
It wasn't easy for the young man, who also agreed to switch positions to give himself a chance to work his way back up, but he kept working hard.
The guy who looked like Barry Bonds in the minors (as Jasson Dominguez put it) was finally called up following Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s injury.
And last night, in his first start at second base in the majors, Anthony Volpe looked just like Barry Bonds—but in the Bronx.
He had three hits and drove in five runs in a 10-3 win. Four of those runs came on a grand slam in the seventh inning.
Okay, it was against the Rockies, and okay, he took advantage of the short fence at Yankee Stadium. But he did it anyway.
ANTHONY VOLPE GRAND SLAM pic.twitter.com/QUkm1wivQi
— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 11, 2026
Everyone suspects that the young man's future might involve a trade this winter. But in the meantime, he's (still) here.
And he plans to make the most of it.
As he told the media after the game, he didn't think he'd get another chance, so he just wants to make the most of it.
It's a great story of resilience.
Anthony Volpe: “I thought I was never going to be back up here, so I'm trying to make the most of it.”
(Via: @SNYYankees) pic.twitter.com/l4NAQm2UYx
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 11, 2026
If he returns to the form he's shown since the start of the year, he won't hold onto his spot for long. Everyone agrees on that.
But at least he had one night to remind himself that he can produce in the Majors on his best days. Good for him—it hasn't always been easy.
- Jomboy will be appearing on Josh Donaldson's podcast.
- Gage Stanifer made his debut with the Bisons.
- Jacob deGrom was excellent, but the bullpen faltered.
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