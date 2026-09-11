Anthony Volpe: Five points on his return to New York

Recently, George Lombard Jr. took the shortstop position from Anthony Volpe, who was forced to return to Triple-A.

It wasn't easy for the young man, who also agreed to switch positions to give himself a chance to work his way back up, but he kept working hard.

The guy who looked like Barry Bonds in the minors (as Jasson Dominguez put it) was finally called up following Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s injury.

And last night, in his first start at second base in the majors, Anthony Volpe looked just like Barry Bonds—but in the Bronx.

He had three hits and drove in five runs in a 10-3 win. Four of those runs came on a grand slam in the seventh inning.

Okay, it was against the Rockies, and okay, he took advantage of the short fence at Yankee Stadium. But he did it anyway.

ANTHONY VOLPE GRAND SLAM pic.twitter.com/QUkm1wivQi — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 11, 2026

Everyone suspects that the young man's future might involve a trade this winter. But in the meantime, he's (still) here.

And he plans to make the most of it.

As he told the media after the game, he didn't think he'd get another chance, so he just wants to make the most of it.

It's a great story of resilience.

Anthony Volpe: “I thought I was never going to be back up here, so I'm trying to make the most of it.” (Via: @SNYYankees) pic.twitter.com/l4NAQm2UYx — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 11, 2026

If he returns to the form he's shown since the start of the year, he won't hold onto his spot for long. Everyone agrees on that.

But at least he had one night to remind himself that he can produce in the Majors on his best days. Good for him—it hasn't always been easy.

PMLB

Jomboy will be appearing on Josh Donaldson's podcast.

Is Jomboy making the Yankees' lineup? UPDATE: @Jomboy_ will be joining Josh, Arash, and a returning Russ on the next episode of Get It Done League! @BringerOfRain20 | @ArashMadani pic.twitter.com/A1Cx9pZlHB — Get It Done League (@GetItDoneShow) September 11, 2026

Gage Stanifer made his debut with the Bisons.

Gage Stanifer made his Triple-A debut with Buffalo tonight. 2 IP, H, ER, BB, 3 Ks on 36 pitches pic.twitter.com/9PBcZs9u0Z — Blue Jays Prospect Tracker (@jays_tracker) September 11, 2026

Jacob deGrom was excellent, but the bullpen faltered.

And Jakob Junis just gave it up after four batters. The #Rangers' 3-0 lead is now a 4-3 deficit in the seventh. https://t.co/6cU2rw44SP — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilsonTXR) September 10, 2026

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