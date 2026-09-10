MLB in Brief: Brett Bateman Shines | Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Comeback

Brett Bateman Dominates

Aside from Tarik Skubal, no player traded at the deadline has had as much of an impact as he has.

fWAR leaders since the Aug. 3 trade deadline among players who were traded 1 . Tarik Skubal, LAD: 1.4

2. Brett Bateman, TOR: 1.3

3. Liam Hicks, TB: 1.1

4. Tyler Mahle, ATL: 1.0

5. Tyrone Taylor, CHC: 0.9 pic.twitter.com/YYcD4uIIU7 — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) September 10, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Comeback

He's redeemed his season.

“When he believes he's one of the best players in the game, he goes out and plays like it.” Fernando Tatis Jr. didn't hit a home run until May 30. Since then, he's ranked third among all hitters in fWAR: https://t.co/s2EsBWg62v — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) September 10, 2026

As for Trea Turner, he won't be able to redeem his season.

Trea Turner is never going to be “back” this season because it's a lost year. But keep running the damn ball, and maybe you'll find a hole: https://t.co/CpeuepmAAB — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) September 10, 2026

Lack of communication?

That might explain Shohei Ohtani's injury.

Shohei Ohtani's delayed placement on the injured list could be a case of a player not communicating his physical condition well enough to the team, says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/EjEmg5YuAW — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 10, 2026

A managerial change in Seattle?

It's to be expected.

“I'm rather confident the Mariners are going to move on from Dan Wilson.” @Ken_Rosenthal explores the job security of managers in the wild-card race… pic.twitter.com/tEr6A0dNLu — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 10, 2026

Elly De La Cruz and His Season

Things are going well for him.

Elly De La Cruz in the second half

: .298 average, .383 OBP, .924 OPS . His error totals:

2024—29

; 2025—26

; 2026—18 . He's 24 years old. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) September 10, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.