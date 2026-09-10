MLB in Brief: Brett Bateman Shines | Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Comeback

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Brett Bateman Shines | Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Comeback
Credit: YS

Brett Bateman Dominates

Aside from Tarik Skubal, no player traded at the deadline has had as much of an impact as he has.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Comeback

He's redeemed his season.

As for Trea Turner, he won't be able to redeem his season.

Lack of communication?

That might explain Shohei Ohtani's injury.

A managerial change in Seattle?

It's to be expected.

Elly De La Cruz and His Season

Things are going well for him.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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