Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 24

There are just three short weeks left in the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season, and while some races for the standings are taking shape, others remain extremely close.

So without further ado, here's the very latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.

1 – Milwaukee Brewers (1)

2 – Los Angeles Dodgers (4)

3 – Atlanta Braves (2)

4 – Tampa Bay Rays (3)

5 – New York Yankees (5)

6 – Chicago Cubs (6)

7 – Philadelphia Phillies (7)

8 – Boston Red Sox (8)

9 – San Diego Padres (10)

10 – Arizona Diamondbacks (11)

11 – Chicago White Sox (9)

12 – Houston Astros (13)

13 – Toronto Blue Jays (15)

14 – Cleveland Guardians (12)

15 – St. Louis Cardinals (17)

16 – Miami Marlins (14)

17 – Texas Rangers (18)

18 – Pittsburgh Pirates (19)

19 – Baltimore Orioles (16)

20 – Seattle Mariners (20)

21 – Minnesota Twins (22)

22 – Cincinnati Reds (25)

23 – Detroit Tigers (21)

24 – Washington Nationals (24)

25 – New York Mets (26)

26 – Kansas City Royals (23)

27 – San Francisco Giants (27)

28 – Sacramento Athletics (28)

29 – Colorado Rockies (30)

30 – Los Angeles Angels (29)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.