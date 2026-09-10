Shohei Ohtani is placed on the injured list

It was inevitable.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to place Shohei Ohtani on the 15-day injured list soon.

We've been wondering for months if this was going to happen. After all, he's clearly been physically battered for a very long time.

But now it's official. His knee, arm, and neck are likely hurting too much for him to keep playing without taking a break.

After months of dealing with nagging injuries, Shohei Ohtani is finally going on the IL: https://t.co/B7IG0P60F2 — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 10, 2026

That doesn't mean his regular season is over—he'll be able to return to action on September 23. The season ends on the 27th.

But we can all agree that this secures the MVP title for Pete Crow-Armstrong. As if that matters to the Dodgers right now…

And above all, we can all agree that this makes us wonder just how ready he'll be to make an impact once the playoffs roll around. That's what matters most.

Obviously, Ohtani won't take the mound again this season. And one might also wonder whether, in the long run, we'll ever see him on the mound again.

To replace him, the Dodgers will give most of the designated hitter starts to their top prospect, outfielder Josue De Paula.

The young player is coming straight up from Double-A. He's ranked as the sixth-best prospect in Major League Baseball and had a strong season in Double-A.

Josue De Paula will make his major-league debut Friday as the designated hitter for the Dodgers. With Shohei Ohtani headed to the IL, De Paula is set for the “lion's share” of at-bats at DH. More late-night news: https://t.co/MV9M0fOdoJ — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 10, 2026

Will the young man be able to make a difference in the majors? Considering that the Dodgers are (practically) guaranteed a playoff spot, the team isn't looking for a savior.

But he'll still have to perform.

MLB

PMLB

The Blue Jays are one game away from the playoffs. They hold the tiebreaker against the Guardians.

MLB

Enjoy the show.

Podcast by @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard Special segment on the

Expos' return Will the Blue Jays make the playoffs?

Aaron Judge's returnhttps://t.co/CuMORrv2vc — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) September 10, 2026

Five straight games with a home run for Elly De La Cruz.

Elly De La Cruz becomes the first @Reds player to hit a home run in 5+ straight games since Joey Votto in 2021! https://t.co/ywtiM2fA37 pic.twitter.com/9v2Rncv7RW — MLB (@MLB) September 10, 2026

Jose Altuve's 2,500th hit.

Jose Altuve's 2,500th hit

pic.twitter.com/IuseAFmTrX — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 9, 2026

Anthony Volpe is back in the lineup.

With Jazz headed to the IL, the Yankees will call up Volpe, who “suddenly became Barry Bonds” https://t.co/kHBBQdpyFa — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 9, 2026

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