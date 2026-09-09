Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 123

In this 123rd episode of the Passion MLB Podcast, Charles-Alexis Brisebois and Sébastien Berrouard discussed the race for the playoffs—including the Toronto Blue Jays—as well as the latest news from the past week in Major League Baseball.

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