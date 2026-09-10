Public Vote: Fans Back the Expos

More than 20 years after their move to Washington, the Montreal Expos are once again in the spotlight regarding a potential return to Major League Baseball, this time through expansion.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Quebec City is among the six cities in the running for the two spots available in a potential expansion in the coming years—the first such expansion since the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks joined the league in 1998.

Salt Lake City, Nashville, Raleigh, Orlando, and Portland, Oregon, round out the list of cities expected to be given the most serious consideration when the time comes.

According to Passan, several sources among MLB owners believe that Montreal deserves close attention because its demographics are impossible to ignore, as is the city's baseball history.

And this sentiment seems to be widely shared, as a recent fan vote places “Nos Amours” at the top of the list of all cities likely to host a Manfred League team.

Expansion cities, as voted on by fans: pic.twitter.com/ZELTVJFZQZ — MLB Lockout Simulator 2027 (@lockout2027) September 8, 2026

However, it won't be a walk in the park for Montreal to get its Expos back, since the league commissioner would prefer to grant a new team on the East Coast and another on the West Coast, thus opening the door wide for Nashville, Tennessee.

However, we shouldn't overlook all the work recently done by WatchMojo CEO Ashkan Karbasfrooshan, who is trying to assemble a group of investors with the goal of bringing an MLB team back to Montreal.

Let's hope that the wishes of the owners and the many fans who want to see the Expos return home will tip the scales in the right direction.

Rob Manfred has stated that he wants the two cities for the next expansion to be selected by the time he retires in January 2029.

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