Standings: Nine Races to Watch

In just over two weeks, the regular season will come to an end. And, of course, several teams will be working hard to make the playoffs.

Which (realistic) races should we keep an eye on? Here they are.

9. Who will finish at the top of the National League?

The Dodgers are currently one and a half games behind the Brewers. Unless the Braves (five games back) or another team steps up, it'll come down to Milwaukee and L.A.

8. Who will win the American League Central?

The White Sox are two games ahead (and have two games in hand) over the Guardians. Failing to win the division would also mean risking a miss on the playoffs.

MLB

7. Who will win the National League East?

The Phillies are four games behind the Braves in the division. Don't count Don Mattingly's men out yet, but it won't be easy.

6. Who will win the American League West?

As with the Central, failing to win the division puts a team at risk of missing the playoffs. And right now, Houston is 2.5 games ahead of its Texas rivals.

5. Who will win the American League East?

With Aaron Judge's return, is the Rays' 3.5-game lead over their Bronx rivals enough? The division winner should finish atop the American League.

4. Who will host the second wild-card series in the National League?

The Braves and the Phillies are in a good position to host the second-place series. But the Cubs haven't said their last word yet—they're only one game behind Philly.

MLB

3. Who will finish ahead of the other: the Yankees or the Red Sox?

If the Yankees don't win their division this year, there's a good chance the two natural rivals will face off in a best-of-three playoff series. New York is four games ahead of Boston.

2. Who will finish last in the National League?

The Pirates and the teams behind them have little chance of making the playoffs. The Phillies and the Cubs can't afford to mess around… but the Padres and the Diamondbacks are the teams to watch here.

1. Who will finish last in the American League?

The White Sox and the Astros currently lead their division, but watch out: if they lose the top spot in their division, they'll be battling it out with the Guardians, the Blue Jays, the Rangers, the Orioles, and (perhaps) the Twins.

PMLB

Porter Martone welcomed in Philly.

Porter Martone threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Phillies' game this afternoon pic.twitter.com/kGcbvV9qdU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 10, 2026

Jazz expects to return to action this season.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right thumb sprain) said he expects to play before the end of the regular season. He anticipates returning when the Yankees return from their upcoming road trip. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 10, 2026

The Cubs need to pitch better.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right thumb sprain) said he expects to play before the end of the regular season. He anticipates returning when the Yankees return from their upcoming road trip. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 10, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.