Sonny Gray is considering retiring this winter

Do you think the potential work stoppage facing Major League Baseball this winter will prompt some veterans to seriously consider retirement?

I think so, too.

On that note, it's interesting to note that Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray said he doesn't know if he'll continue playing in 2027.

Alex Speier reported his comments. Basically, if his family wants him to retire ahead of next season, he won't think twice about it—he'll hang it up.

Sonny Gray has not decided whether he will pitch next season. If his family wants him to hang it up, “I'll be done in a heartbeat,” he told @alexspeier. “We'll see what the future holds for me, but if this is it, there's no better way to go out and try to do something special here the… pic.twitter.com/DsBo6eQYMd — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) September 10, 2026

At 36 and in his first season in Boston, Gray is having one of the best seasons of his career.

His 17-4 record, 2.69 ERA, and 150.2 innings pitched are impressive. And the Red Sox need him.

“If this is the end, the best way to wrap it up is to try to do something special over the next few months.” – Sonny Gray

It's worth noting that Gray has a mutual $30 million option for next season. Often, these options aren't exercised.

But regardless: if he wants to come back to pitch in Boston in 2027, the Red Sox will undoubtedly find a way to make room for him. He's important to the team.

Without him, things wouldn't be easy, to say the least.

Keep in mind that he has played in Oakland, New York, Cincinnati, Minnesota, St. Louis, and Boston over the course of his career. He has been a Cy Young finalist twice.

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